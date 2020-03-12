Apple supplier Foxconn’s production returns to normal, CEO worries about the US consumer demand

During these concerning times with the ongoing coronavirus outbreak, factories in China have experienced a lot of struggles and remained closed
for quite some time in order to mitigate the spread of the virus. However, Apple supplier Foxconn’s CEO, Terry Gou Tai-ming, stated in Taipei that the current production in the foundry is “exceeding expectations”
, reports South China Morning Post.
Foxconn, or Hon Hai Precision Industry, is known as one of Apple’s main assemblers of iPhones, and had experienced a drop in production as its main facilities were closed due to the public health situation. Many are concerned that this will bring delays to production of upcoming iPhones
. However, Foxconn’s CEO informs us that supplies to its plants in China and in Vietnam have returned to normal now.
What is more concerning to him is the lack of consumer demand in the United States. He is worried that American smartphone buyers may not be interested in buying new devices amids the virus outbreak. “In the United States, what we are worried about is the market. If production was resumed quickly but consumers stop spending … that would be key to the economic recovery.”, he stated.
Additionally, the CEO said that he has some concerns for electronics supply chains in Japan and South Korea, as well as some issues with display panels’ supplies, but did not provide further details.