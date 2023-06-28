Apple raises iCloud+ prices in the UK and other countries



For many Apple product users, iCloud+ is a familiar and widely used cloud storage service. Recently, Apple has raised the prices of its cloud storage in the UK and several other countries. As reported by 9to5Mac, the prices have increased by approximately 25%. iCloud+ offers additional features such as more storage space, a custom email domain, and HomeKit Secure Video, which are not available in the free version.



When you create your Apple ID for the first time, Apple provides you with 5GB of free storage on iCloud. If you require more space, you can upgrade by choosing one of the iCloud+ subscription plans. Until recently, the prices in the UK were £0.79 per month for 50GB, £2.49 per month for 200GB, and £6.99 per month for 2TB.





With the new pricing, these subscription plans have become slightly more expensive, now costing £0.99 per month, £2.99 per month, and £8.99 per month, respectively. The price increase affects not only iCloud+ users in the UK but also those in Poland, Romania, Turkey, Sweden, the Arab Emirates, and other countries. However, for now, the price for the service remains the same in the US.





The higher prices without any additional storage upgrades may not be appealing to users, especially considering the availability of alternatives. There are numerous other cloud services to explore, such as Google Drive, which offers 15GB of free storage upon registering a Google account, as well as Dropbox and Microsoft's OneDrive cloud storage.





You can even make your own iCloud alternative using a network-attached storage (NAS) device - read our guide on how to make your cloud backup service for more details.





Apple gave iCloud.com a fresh makeover last year, giving it a more modern and user-friendly look. However, redesigning the website might not be sufficient in a highly competitive market.

Backing up your photos, videos, and important documents to the cloud is super handy. It keeps everything safe, even if your phone gets stolen or breaks. But, of course, this convenience comes at a price.