Apple

Apple looking to move one fifth of iPhone production from China to India

Iskra Petrova
by Iskra Petrova
May 11, 2020, 7:28 AM
Apple looking to move one fifth of iPhone production from China to India
The ongoing coronavirus situation and the consequential delays in production brought up the discussion about some companies relocating their production lines outside of China. Now, MacRumors reports that Apple seems to be planning to do just that and focus more on iPhone production in India.

According to The Indian Economic Times, the Cupertino-based tech giant is in the midst of working with the Indian government in order to shift reportedly a fifth of its production from China to India. Additionally, Apple is reportedly going to produce up to $40 billion worth of smartphones in India.

It’s expected that Apple will produce those iPhones through Apple suppliers Wistron and Foxconn mostly for exporting them. Reportedly, this decision is connected to an incentive scheme, introduced by the Indian government to help boost local manufacturing of tech-related products in India, in particular smartphones.

In order to benefit from the aforementioned incentive scheme, a company must manufacture at least $10 billion worth of smartphones between 2020 and 2025 and additionally, has to meet targets every year. However, it’s reported that Apple is still working on some concerns it has with the scheme and is currently negotiating with the Indian government on the topic.

FEATURED VIDEO

Featured stories

Juicy iPhone 12/Pro 5G leak reveals names, display upgrades, extra storage, more
Juicy iPhone 12/Pro 5G leak reveals names, display upgrades, extra storage, more
Latest Apple iPhone 12 leaks: 120Hz ProMotion, 5G, larger batteries, improved cameras and more
Latest Apple iPhone 12 leaks: 120Hz ProMotion, 5G, larger batteries, improved cameras and more
OnePlus 8 Pro battery test complete: 120Hz vs 60Hz
OnePlus 8 Pro battery test complete: 120Hz vs 60Hz
Apple Glasses AR headset to resemble traditional glasses, support 5G
Apple Glasses AR headset to resemble traditional glasses, support 5G
Moto G8 Power vs G8 Power Lite vs G8 battery test complete: Record breakers!
Moto G8 Power vs G8 Power Lite vs G8 battery test complete: Record breakers!
Opinion: Give me back my compact Android phone!
Opinion: Give me back my compact Android phone!
Apple iPhone SE (2020) Review
Apple iPhone SE (2020) Review
Microsoft's Surface Go 2 tablet comes with more screen real estate, more power, same price
Microsoft's Surface Go 2 tablet comes with more screen real estate, more power, same price

Popular stories

T-Mobile officially unleashes full 5G potential... on two phones in one major city
T-Mobile officially unleashes full 5G potential... on two phones in one major city
iPhone SE (2020) battery test complete: these numbers crush the hype
iPhone SE (2020) battery test complete: these numbers crush the hype
Dish touts its future 5G network as the 'Netflix' to Verizon, AT&T, and T-Mobile's 'Blockbuster'
Dish touts its future 5G network as the 'Netflix' to Verizon, AT&T, and T-Mobile's 'Blockbuster'
Verizon vs T-Mobile, Sprint and AT&T 5G gaming speeds and latency test comparison
Verizon vs T-Mobile, Sprint and AT&T 5G gaming speeds and latency test comparison
The Nokia 9.3 PureView 5G could do something not many phones can
The Nokia 9.3 PureView 5G could do something not many phones can
The LG Velvet 5G price is official, and it's... not as great as we expected
The LG Velvet 5G price is official, and it's... not as great as we expected

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless