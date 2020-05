Apple looking to move one fifth of iPhone production from China to India

The ongoing coronavirus situation and the consequential delays in production brought up the discussion about some companies relocating their production lines outside of China. Now, MacRumors reports that Apple seems to be planning to do just that and focus more on iPhone production in India.According to The Indian Economic Times , the Cupertino-based tech giant is in the midst of working with the Indian government in order to shift reportedly a fifth of its production from China to India. Additionally, Apple is reportedly going to produce up to $40 billion worth of smartphones in India.It’s expected that Apple will produce those iPhones through Apple suppliers Wistron and Foxconn mostly for exporting them. Reportedly, this decision is connected to an incentive scheme, introduced by the Indian government to help boost local manufacturing of tech-related products in India, in particular smartphones.In order to benefit from the aforementioned incentive scheme, a company must manufacture at least $10 billion worth of smartphones between 2020 and 2025 and additionally, has to meet targets every year. However, it’s reported that Apple is still working on some concerns it has with the scheme and is currently negotiating with the Indian government on the topic.