Apple looking to move one fifth of iPhone production from China to India
It’s expected that Apple will produce those iPhones through Apple suppliers Wistron and Foxconn mostly for exporting them. Reportedly, this decision is connected to an incentive scheme, introduced by the Indian government to help boost local manufacturing of tech-related products in India, in particular smartphones.
In order to benefit from the aforementioned incentive scheme, a company must manufacture at least $10 billion worth of smartphones between 2020 and 2025 and additionally, has to meet targets every year. However, it’s reported that Apple is still working on some concerns it has with the scheme and is currently negotiating with the Indian government on the topic.