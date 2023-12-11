Apple is named PETA’s Company of the Year for the decision to drop leather from all its products



Apple touts the new recycled material for its significantly lower emissions compared to the carbon-intensive leather it replaces. This environmentally conscious move did not go unnoticed by PETA (People For The Ethical Treatment Of Animals).



According to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman meeting consumers’ demands and setting a tremendous example for other top companies by ditching leather as part of its goal to be carbon neutral by 2030 .” According to Bloomberg's, Apple's decision to eliminate leather across its product lineup earned it accolades in the form of PETA's 2023 Company of the Year award. PETA praises Apple for “.”







PETA emphasizes that leather from cows' skin, as per the Higg Materials Sustainability Index, contributes substantially more to water pollution, water depletion, and greenhouse gas emissions compared to synthetic or plant-based vegan leather. Cattle ranching, a significant driver of deforestation, for instance, in the Brazilian Amazon rainforest, further underscores the environmental toll of leather production.



While Apple's move away from leather aligns with its broader green initiative, the transition has not been seamless. Apple's alternative, dubbed FineWoven, has not exactly been a hit. Users find the FineWoven cases peculiar to the touch, prone to scratching, and quick to gather dirt. Some third-party retailers even opted out, and Apple advised its staff to regularly swap display units to maintain a polished appearance.



The FineWoven cases need a serious upgrade to align with customer expectations. Despite the evident drawbacks, Apple can probably take solace in the likely higher profit margins of FineWoven cases, considering the unchanged price tag of $59 compared to their leather predecessors.