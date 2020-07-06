Save up to $500 on the iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max at Best Buy
The catch is that both deals are only available with qualified activation. It means that savings will be deducted off the full total price of the phone and are reflected in either instant savings or vendor bill credits, both of which will result in reduced monthly payments for the term of the agreement on your carrier account.
So, you'll have to agree with a long-term contract with either AT&T or Verizon to take advantage of the deal. Depending on which carrier you choose, you'll be able to save up to $500 on the iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max, but keep in mind that the savings promotion doesn't apply to one-time payment activation and may not be combined with other credits, discounts, and offers.