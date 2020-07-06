iOS Apple Deals

Save up to $500 on the iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max at Best Buy

Cosmin Vasile
by Cosmin Vasile
@cosminvasile
Jul 06, 2020, 3:18 PM
If you missed Best Buy's July 4th sale, you'll be happy to know that the US retailer is running another promotion that offers great deals on a lot of products. Many of these deals will only be available until the end of the day, so you'll want to hurry in case you find something to your liking.

We know that iPhones are pretty expensive, especially the new ones, so we'd like to highlight one of the interesting deals that are now up and running at Best Buy. For a limited time, customers can save up to $500 on the iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max.

The catch is that both deals are only available with qualified activation. It means that savings will be deducted off the full total price of the phone and are reflected in either instant savings or vendor bill credits, both of which will result in reduced monthly payments for the term of the agreement on your carrier account.

So, you'll have to agree with a long-term contract with either AT&T or Verizon to take advantage of the deal. Depending on which carrier you choose, you'll be able to save up to $500 on the iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max, but keep in mind that the savings promotion doesn't apply to one-time payment activation and may not be combined with other credits, discounts, and offers.

Related phones

iPhone XS
Apple iPhone XS View Full specs

PhoneArena Rating:

9.3
 Read Full Review

User Rating:

9.5
 Based on 4 Reviews
$559 Apple iPhone XS on
  • Display 5.8 inches
    2436 x 1125 pixels
  • Camera 12 MP (Dual camera)
    7 MP front
  • Hardware Apple A12 Bionic
    4GB RAM
  • Storage 64GB, not expandable
  • Battery 2659 mAh
  • OS iOS 13.x
iPhone XS Max
Apple iPhone XS Max View Full specs

PhoneArena Rating:

9.3
 Read Full Review

User Rating:

9.4
 Based on 5 Reviews
$650 Apple iPhone XS Max on
  • Display 6.5 inches
    2688 x 1242 pixels
  • Camera 12 MP (Dual camera)
    7 MP front
  • Hardware Apple A12 Bionic
    4GB RAM
  • Storage 64GB, not expandable
  • Battery 3179 mAh
  • OS iOS 13.x

