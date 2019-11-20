Accessories iOS Apple

Apple's iPhone 11/Pro Smart Battery Cases are official with a dedicated camera button

Joshua Swingle by Joshua Swingle   /  Nov 20, 2019, 2:48 PM
After a leak last month revealed Apple was working on new Smart Battery Cases, today the Cupertino-based company has announced three new versions of its accessory that are compatible with the iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, and iPhone 11 Pro Max respectively.

The newest version of Apple’s controversial case looks a lot like last year’s iPhone XS and iPhone XR equivalents, although this time around the company has implemented one important change. Specifically, the 2019 Smart Battery Case features a dedicated shutter button along the right side. 

A quick press of the newly added key opens the Camera app, regardless of whether the iPhone is locked or unlocked. When using the camera, a short press takes a photo and a long press is used for filming video. As an added bonus, the button also works for selfies. 

The new Smart Battery Case supports Qi wireless charging which means users can charge the phone and case simultaneously without any cables. As for how Apple rates each case, these are the official numbers. 

  • Smart Battery Case for iPhone 11: Up to 50% longer battery life, equivalent to an extra 8.5 hours of video playback, 5 hours of streamed video playback, and 32.5 hours of talk time.
  • Smart Battery Case for iPhone 11 Pro: Up to 50% longer battery life, equivalent to an extra 9 hours of video playback, 5.5 hours of streamed video playback, and 32.5 hours of talk time.
  • Smart Battery Case for iPhone 11 Pro Max: Up to 50% longer battery life, equivalent to an extra 10 hours of video playback, 6 hours of streamed video playback, and 40 hours of talk time.

The iPhone 11 and iPhone 11 Pro series Smart Battery Cases are available to purchase starting today at $129. Shipments will start arriving as early as tomorrow.

3 Comments

Iodine
Reply

1. Iodine

Posts: 1500; Member since: Jun 19, 2014

I can not imagine someone who would use up/need about that 25 or so Wh of power in total on a Pro Max. That is an iPad sized battery on a phone.

posted on 39 min ago

Elvis358
Reply

2. Elvis358

Posts: 251; Member since: Mar 25, 2018

Another great surprise from Apple. 2019 is the year that Apple is finally doing things right!

posted on 32 min ago

matistight
Reply

3. matistight

Posts: 1020; Member since: May 13, 2009

Most android phones have dedicated power buttons, it's called double tapping the power button lol

posted on 27 min ago

