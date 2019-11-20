Apple's iPhone 11/Pro Smart Battery Cases are official with a dedicated camera button



A quick press of the newly added key opens the Camera app, regardless of whether the iPhone is locked or unlocked. When using the camera, a short press takes a photo and a long press is used for filming video. As an added bonus, the button also works for selfies.



The new Smart Battery Case supports Qi The new Smart Battery Case supports Qi wireless charging which means users can charge the phone and case simultaneously without any cables. As for how Apple rates each case, these are the official numbers.



: Up to 50% longer battery life, equivalent to an extra 9 hours of video playback, 5.5 hours of streamed video playback, and 32.5 hours of talk time. Smart Battery Case for iPhone 11 Pro Max : Up to 50% longer battery life, equivalent to an extra 10 hours of video playback, 6 hours of streamed video playback, and 40 hours of talk time.

The iPhone 11 and iPhone 11 Pro series Smart Battery Cases are available to purchase starting today at $129. Shipments will start arriving as early as tomorrow.




