Apple files for a restraining order against Tim Cook’s alleged stalker

Iskra Petrova
by Iskra Petrova
Feb 21, 2020, 5:55 AM
Apple files for a restraining order against Tim Cook’s alleged stalker
If you’re a famous person, it’s most likely that you have a couple of stalkers spying on you right at this moment. However, it seems that not only movie stars or singers such as Taylor Swift have stalkers. CNET is reporting that Apple’s CEO, Tim Cook, has also, allegedly, got someone who is obsessing over him in a stalker-like manner.

Apple has filed for a restraining order against Rakesh “Rocky” Sharma, a 41-year-old San Francisco man, who has reportedly been preoccupied with Apple’s CEO since September last year, when he allegedly left a disturbing voicemail on an unnamed Apple executive’s phone. The person responsible for filing for the restraining order is Apple security specialist William Burns, whose testimony we can see on a Medium reporter’s Twitter. The phone call from September was followed by another one and then, when no results were obtained, Sharma’s behaviour escalated.

Allegedly, on December 4, 2019, Sharma entered Apple’s CEO’s personal property, without permission, carrying flowers and champagne. He later continued to harass Tim Cook, tagging him on sexualy explicit content on Twitter. Then, a month later, on January 15, he allegedly trespassed on Tim Cook’s property in Palo Alto again, but left before police authorities had arrived.



Burns also stated that Sharma’s threatening behaviour is causing emotional distress to Apple employees. The alleged stalker even stated in a call that he doesn’t use ammunition but knows people who do, according to Burns. Other paranoid remarks have allegedly been made by Sharma in regards to Apple and Tim Cook.

Sharma continued with the abuse even after Apple sent him a cease-and-desist letter on February 5. CNET reports that a California court granted Apple a temporary restraining order against Sharma, which will last through March 3, the day of the official hearing.

8 Comments

sixamay330
Reply

8. sixamay330

Posts: 8; Member since: 10 min ago

posted on 7 min ago

Pureviewuser1
Reply

4. Pureviewuser1

Posts: 171; Member since: Mar 28, 2016

Hope its not a dangerous thing

posted on 1 hour ago

whatev
Reply

1. whatev

Posts: 2466; Member since: Oct 28, 2015

Could this guy be the real identity of TechieXP, cmdacos or Sgodsell? Mmmmmm

posted on 2 hours ago

joshuaswingle
Reply

2. joshuaswingle

Posts: 778; Member since: Apr 03, 2018

Omg hahahaha

posted on 1 hour ago

JMartin22
Reply

5. JMartin22

Posts: 2427; Member since: Apr 30, 2013

I don’t support the Apple trolls, but that sure was funny haha haha

posted on 53 min ago

lyndon420
Reply

3. lyndon420

Posts: 6946; Member since: Jul 11, 2012

My first thought was you...lol

posted on 1 hour ago

Demo-jay
Reply

6. Demo-jay

Posts: 109; Member since: Feb 13, 2018

Lol ok this is funny..i bet my money on Sgodsell though

posted on 36 min ago

miketer
Reply

7. miketer

Posts: 550; Member since: Apr 02, 2015

Lol, Hey, give them a break.

posted on 10 min ago

