Apple files for a restraining order against Tim Cook’s alleged stalker

If you’re a famous person, it’s most likely that you have a couple of stalkers spying on you right at this moment. However, it seems that not only movie stars or singers such as Taylor Swift have stalkers. CNET is reporting that Apple’s CEO, Tim Cook, has also, allegedly, got someone who is obsessing over him in a stalker-like manner.
Apple has filed for a restraining order against Rakesh “Rocky” Sharma
, a 41-year-old San Francisco man, who has reportedly been preoccupied with Apple’s CEO since September last year, when he allegedly left a disturbing voicemail on an unnamed Apple executive’s phone. The person responsible for filing for the restraining order is Apple security specialist William Burns, whose testimony we can see on a Medium reporter’s Twitter. The phone call from September was followed by another one and then, when no results were obtained, Sharma’s behaviour escalated.
Allegedly, on December 4, 2019, Sharma entered Apple’s CEO’s personal property, without permission, carrying flowers and champagne. He later continued to harass Tim Cook, tagging him on sexualy explicit content on Twitter. Then, a month later, on January 15, he allegedly trespassed on Tim Cook’s property in Palo Alto again, but left before police authorities had arrived.
Burns also stated that Sharma’s threatening behaviour is causing emotional distress to Apple employees. The alleged stalker even stated in a call that he doesn’t use ammunition but knows people who do, according to Burns. Other paranoid remarks have allegedly been made by Sharma in regards to Apple and Tim Cook.
Sharma continued with the abuse even after Apple sent him a cease-and-desist letter on February 5. CNET reports that a California court granted Apple a temporary restraining order against Sharma, which will last through March 3, the day of the official hearing.
8 Comments
8. sixamay330
Posts: 8; Member since: 10 min ago
posted on 7 min ago 0
4. Pureviewuser1
Posts: 171; Member since: Mar 28, 2016
posted on 1 hour ago 1
1. whatev
Posts: 2466; Member since: Oct 28, 2015
posted on 2 hours ago 8
2. joshuaswingle
Posts: 778; Member since: Apr 03, 2018
posted on 1 hour ago 5
5. JMartin22
Posts: 2427; Member since: Apr 30, 2013
posted on 53 min ago 0
3. lyndon420
Posts: 6946; Member since: Jul 11, 2012
posted on 1 hour ago 2
6. Demo-jay
Posts: 109; Member since: Feb 13, 2018
posted on 36 min ago 0
7. miketer
Posts: 550; Member since: Apr 02, 2015
posted on 10 min ago 0
PhoneArena Comments Rules
A discussion is a place, where people can voice their opinion, no matter if it is positive, neutral or negative. However, when posting, one must stay true to the topic, and not just share some random thoughts, which are not directly related to the matter.
Things that are NOT allowed:
Moderation is done by humans. We try to be as objective as possible and moderate with zero bias. If you think a post should be moderated - please, report it.
Have a question about the rules or why you have been moderated/limited/banned? Please, contact us.
Comments Options
Report Post
Send a warning to post author
Send a warning to Selected user. The user has 0 warnings currently.
Ban user and delete all posts
Message to PhoneArena moderator (optional):