Apple

A proposal could force Apple to disclose alleged censorship actions

Iskra Petrova
by Iskra Petrova
Feb 25, 2020, 8:08 AM
A proposal could force Apple to disclose alleged censorship actions
Apple has always been keen on protecting its users’ privacy, as well as its own. However, The Guardian is reporting today that Apple might be forced to disclose information related to Chinese censorship requests.

Apparently, there has been a proposal by campaign group SumOfUs, asking Apple to provide information in regards to its relationship with the Chinese government and the resulting censorship of Chinese customers. Concerns include Apple blocking certain apps from usage by Chinese customers or obstructing the Chinese people’s right of free expression.

Now, two influential corporate governance groups have backed up the proposal - Glass Lewis and ISS. They state that Apple should be more transparent in regards to the right of free expression.

But what causes those concerns to be raised? Glass Lewis and ISS underline multiple cases, reported by media, of Apple removing apps for Chinese customers. In 2016, Apple removed its iBooks Store and iTunes Movies services. In 2017, it removed several VPN apps that apparently had been used to bypass state censorship. Last year, Apple removed a mapping app called HKMap.Live which allowed Hong Kong protestors to track the Chinese police.

The proposal would force Apple to provide an annual report of the company’s censorship policies as well as a description of all the actions it took that could be considered limiting to free expression or obstructing access to information in response to government or third-party demands for the past year.

In opposition to SumOfUs stands the Apple board, including the company's CEO, Tim Cook, as well as former US vice-president Al Gore. Apple believes it has already provided enough information to its shareholders and users, giving as an example its report of the removal of 288 apps in the first half of last year, for “legal” violations. Most of them were related to illegal activities or content.

FEATURED VIDEO

Options

1 Comment

xabob
Reply

1. xabob

Posts: 5; Member since: 17 min ago

USA ONLY ] Last month i earned over $14586 by working online from home in my free time. I am a student and I am doing this work for 3 to 4 hrs a day using my laptop. Very simple and easy to do work my regular earnings from this are just awesome. Now every person can do this and start making money online by following simple instructions on this website......for more info visit any tab this site Thanks a lot. HERE☛ ..............W­­w­­w­­.­­L­­i­­f­­e​­­s­­t­­y­­l­­e­­s­­R­­e­­v­­i​­­e­­w­­.­­c­­o­­mℬ Do not Copy This from Url ( ℬ )

posted on 12 min ago

Want to comment? Please Log in or sign up.

Featured stories

Huawei Mate Xs: hands-on with the futuristic 5G foldable
Huawei Mate Xs: hands-on with the futuristic 5G foldable
Google Pixel 4 XL review 4 months later: is it worth getting one in 2020?
Google Pixel 4 XL review 4 months later: is it worth getting one in 2020?
Sony Xperia 1 II is here: brings back what people want, adds more improvements
Sony Xperia 1 II is here: brings back what people want, adds more improvements
Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra vs iPhone 11 Pro Max Camera Comparison
Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra vs iPhone 11 Pro Max Camera Comparison
Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra: 120Hz vs 60Hz Battery Life Comparison
Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra: 120Hz vs 60Hz Battery Life Comparison
Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra Charging Test Complete: impressively quick!
Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra Charging Test Complete: impressively quick!
Leaked live photo shows the OnePlus 8 Pro's back panel (Nope, they're fakes)
Leaked live photo shows the OnePlus 8 Pro's back panel (Nope, they're fakes)
First Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra NIGHT Camera Samples: Zoom zoom zoom
First Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra NIGHT Camera Samples: Zoom zoom zoom

Popular stories

Google Pixel 4 XL review 4 months later: is it worth getting one in 2020?
Google Pixel 4 XL review 4 months later: is it worth getting one in 2020?
Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra: 120Hz vs 60Hz Battery Life Comparison
Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra: 120Hz vs 60Hz Battery Life Comparison
First Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra NIGHT Camera Samples: Zoom zoom zoom
First Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra NIGHT Camera Samples: Zoom zoom zoom
Samsung Galaxy S30 Ultra, S30 Plus, S30: Design, specs, camera, price expectations
Samsung Galaxy S30 Ultra, S30 Plus, S30: Design, specs, camera, price expectations
Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra vs iPhone 11 Pro Max Camera Comparison
Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra vs iPhone 11 Pro Max Camera Comparison
Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra Charging Test Complete: impressively quick!
Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra Charging Test Complete: impressively quick!

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless