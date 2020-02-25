A proposal could force Apple to disclose alleged censorship actions
Now, two influential corporate governance groups have backed up the proposal - Glass Lewis and ISS. They state that Apple should be more transparent in regards to the right of free expression.
The proposal would force Apple to provide an annual report of the company’s censorship policies as well as a description of all the actions it took that could be considered limiting to free expression or obstructing access to information in response to government or third-party demands for the past year.
In opposition to SumOfUs stands the Apple board, including the company's CEO, Tim Cook, as well as former US vice-president Al Gore. Apple believes it has already provided enough information to its shareholders and users, giving as an example its report of the removal of 288 apps in the first half of last year, for “legal” violations. Most of them were related to illegal activities or content.
