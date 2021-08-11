Apple and Corellium settle on major lawsuit over iOS virtualization

Apple and Corellium settle on major lawsuit over iOS virtualization0
Both companies managed to settle the federal lawsuit, finally ending the case, which had developed into a hot topic of criticism and attention from the security industry. If no agreement had been reached, a trial scheduled for August 16 in federal court was to follow.
Here’s a snippet of the lawsuit that describes the situation:
This is a straightforward case of infringement of highly valuable copyrighted works. Corellium's business is based entirely on commercializing the illegal replication of the copyrighted operating system and applications that run on Apple's iPhone, iPad, and other Apple devices. The product Corellium offers is a "virtual" version of Apple mobile hardware products, accessible to anyone with a web browser. Specifically, Corellium serves up what it touts as a perfect digital facsimile of a broad range of Apple's market-leading devices—recreating with fastidious attention to detail not just the way the operating system and applications appear visually to bona fide purchasers, but also the underlying computer code. Corellium does so with no license or permission from Apple.