Apple and Corellium settle on major lawsuit over iOS virtualization

A lawsuit was filed by Apple back in 2019, stating that the company Corellium had breached copyright laws with their virtual iOS software. The product in question enabled researchers to do tests on a virtual iOS device, eliminating the need for a physical unit.Both companies managed to settle the federal lawsuit, finally ending the case, which had developed into a hot topic of criticism and attention from the security industry. If no agreement had been reached, a trial scheduled for August 16 in federal court was to follow.As noted by, from the information we get in the original suit, we find out that even though the two companies have come to an agreement, Corellium will continue to offer their product. We do not know what conditions both parties decided to land on since the details are being kept confidential.Here’s a snippet of the lawsuit that describes the situation:From the sound of it, Apple had a plausible reason to take legal action in this case, which only makes the confidential agreement terms even more intriguing.