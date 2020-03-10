iOS Apple

Apple employee in Cork, Ireland, tests positive for coronavirus

Peter Kostadinov
by Peter Kostadinov
Mar 10, 2020, 10:00 AM
Apple employee in Cork, Ireland, tests positive for coronavirus
An Apple employee working in Cork, Ireland, has just tested positive for the COVID-19 novel coronavirus. This is the first known case of an Apple employee testing positive for the new virus. 

The employee currently remains in self-quarantine and Apple is currently assessing the risk for the rest of the employees as low. The necessary precautions and actions have also been taken, Apple told CNBC:

“One of our employees in Cork has been confirmed to have Covid-19. We are closely coordinating with the local health authorities who feel the risk to others is low, and the individual remains in self-isolation. As a precaution, we have asked some of our team members to stay at home while we work with the Health and Safety Executive to assess the situation. We are continuing to regularly deep clean all our offices and stores and will take all necessary precautions in accordance with guidance from health authorities.”

Earlier today, Apple gave unlimited sick leave to retail employees who exhibit any coronavirus-like symptoms and imposed strict sanitary rules across its stores. Demo units are being disinfected on a regular basis and additional sanitation stations have been open in multiple store. Currently, no Apple Store has been closed in the US, but the company's stores in China are only open just 8 hours a day. Last week, many Apple employees were also urged to work from home if possible so as to minimize any possible risk of further infections.

The coronavirus outbreak might also force Apple to host its expected March 31 event behind closed doors, as well as delay the iPhone 9 and iPhone 12 series' market release. The chances of WWDC'20 being canceled altogether are also increasing by the minute. Google's I/O dev summit has already been canceled, and we expect Cupertino to take the same countermeasures against the COVID-19 outbreak across the US. 

FEATURED VIDEO

Options

1 Comment

MsPooks
Reply

1. MsPooks

Posts: 395; Member since: Jul 08, 2019

Irrational fear. There's no way to stop a virus. Might as well let it run its course.

posted on 53 min ago

Want to comment? Please Log in or sign up.

Featured stories

Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra vs S20 Plus vs S20: Zoom Comparison
Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra vs S20 Plus vs S20: Zoom Comparison
Leaked Google Pixel 4a hands-on video leaves nothing to the imagination
Leaked Google Pixel 4a hands-on video leaves nothing to the imagination
Samsung Galaxy S20 and S20 Plus Unboxing and Hands-on
Samsung Galaxy S20 and S20 Plus Unboxing and Hands-on
Over-the-ear AirPods, more new Apple Watch features found hidden in iOS 14
Over-the-ear AirPods, more new Apple Watch features found hidden in iOS 14
Apple says that you can now use this product to kill any coronavirus on your iPhone
Apple says that you can now use this product to kill any coronavirus on your iPhone
Google's mid-range Pixel 4a leaks out in the wild, this time for real (probably)
Google's mid-range Pixel 4a leaks out in the wild, this time for real (probably)
Samsung Galaxy S20 release deals and 5G plan prices on Verizon, T-Mobile and AT&T
Samsung Galaxy S20 release deals and 5G plan prices on Verizon, T-Mobile and AT&T
Oppo announces Find X2 Pro: 120Hz display, 10x hybrid zoom, 5G, much more
Oppo announces Find X2 Pro: 120Hz display, 10x hybrid zoom, 5G, much more

Popular stories

T-Mobile makes things right for Samsung Galaxy S9 and S9+ users
T-Mobile makes things right for Samsung Galaxy S9 and S9+ users
Google Photos update for Android brings a major redesign
Google Photos update for Android brings a major redesign
This is the biggest flaw of the Samsung Galaxy S20 series
This is the biggest flaw of the Samsung Galaxy S20 series
Big iPhone 12 Pro leak details 64MP cameras, bigger battery, notch plans, 5G and more
Big iPhone 12 Pro leak details 64MP cameras, bigger battery, notch plans, 5G and more
It's getting hard to find a new Apple iPhone to buy in New York City
It's getting hard to find a new Apple iPhone to buy in New York City
The 'regular' Moto G8 is here at last with a sleek design, large battery, and triple cameras
The 'regular' Moto G8 is here at last with a sleek design, large battery, and triple cameras

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless