Great Moto G Stylus deal on Amazon!

Apple draws the retro iPhone gaming emulator line at... MS-DOS PCs

By
0comments
Apple draws the retro iPhone gaming emulator line at... MS-DOS PCs
Image credit – AltStore

Apple's often arbitrary rules for developer who want to post something on the App Store have been in full display many times, but the latest iOS retro emulator battle is something else. 

Apple is currently allowing the mirrored retro gaming console experience on the iPhone via iOS emulators, and not because the European Commission forced it to open its walled garden, as emulators are allowed outside the EU as well.

The latest case in point is the Nintendo retro console emulator Delta that lets you run old games from the beloved console series like Game Boy, Game Boy Advance and Nintendo DS titles, as well as NES, SNES, or Nintendo 64 titles. 

For iPhone users in Europe, it can be found as part of the aptly named AltStore alternative to Apple's official App Store, but it is also available as a standalone emulator.

AltStore PAL - Apple draws the retro iPhone gaming emulator line at... MS-DOS PCs
AltStore PAL

Some developers who created their own retro emulators, however, complained that Apple has arbitrarily banned their apps from its store. It seems that Apple's retro emulator policy, as laid out in section 4.7 of the App Review Guidelines doesn't allow for DOS PC and other Windows OS emulators like iDOS3 or UTM SE.

The iDOS 3 developer said that it took two months for Apple to reject their app, and it couldn't give him any pointers how to proceed with changes to get it approved, just a boilerplate statement:

The app provides emulator functionality but is not emulating a retro game console specifically. Only emulators of retro game consoles are appropriate per guideline 4.7.
Apple, Chaoji Li iDOS 3 developer, June'24

It seems that old games are fine, but the old MS-DOS rivalry still lives since the days of the command prompt. According to the UTM SE developed, the App Sore Review Board told them that "PC is not a console" even though it can be used to emulate old Windows / DOS games that many people know and are still fond of.

Despite that a DOS PC or one running an ancient Windows version is hardly on any iPhone owner's wishlist, Apple may still come around if pressed with enough antitrust probes like the one the European Commission just launched against its Digital Markets Act non-compliance violations on Monday.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/59-200/Daniel-P.jpg
Daniel Petrov Senior Mobile Tech Journalist and Reviewer
Daniel, a devoted tech writer at PhoneArena since 2010, has been engrossed in mobile technology since the Windows Mobile era. His expertise spans mobile hardware, software, and carrier networks, and he's keenly interested in the future of digital health, car connectivity, and 5G. Beyond his professional pursuits, Daniel finds balance in travel, reading, and exploring new tech innovations, while contemplating the ethical and privacy implications of our digital future.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

T-Mobile does something right for once, quickly reverting controversial recent change
T-Mobile does something right for once, quickly reverting controversial recent change
U.S. government tells some Pixel users to update their phones in 10 days or stop using them
U.S. government tells some Pixel users to update their phones in 10 days or stop using them
Google reportedly canceling YouTube Premium subscriptions purchased using VPNs for lower pricing
Google reportedly canceling YouTube Premium subscriptions purchased using VPNs for lower pricing
After delay, T-Mobile's unwelcome Home Internet change is going into effect
After delay, T-Mobile's unwelcome Home Internet change is going into effect
Upcoming Motorola phone will give buyers protection never seen from a major manufacturer
Upcoming Motorola phone will give buyers protection never seen from a major manufacturer
Samsung’s upcoming Galaxy S24 FE to make the Galaxy S24 Ultra look super awkward?
Samsung’s upcoming Galaxy S24 FE to make the Galaxy S24 Ultra look super awkward?

Latest News

U.S. government tells some Pixel users to update their phones in 10 days or stop using them
U.S. government tells some Pixel users to update their phones in 10 days or stop using them
Apple is reportedly developing lightweight AR specs as a possible iPhone successor
Apple is reportedly developing lightweight AR specs as a possible iPhone successor
Hot new Surface Pro 9 deal proves some tablets can age like fine wine
Hot new Surface Pro 9 deal proves some tablets can age like fine wine
iOS 18 turned my iPhone into a bad Android phone; proves why Apple refused to make the iPhone "fun"
iOS 18 turned my iPhone into a bad Android phone; proves why Apple refused to make the iPhone "fun"
This hugely discounted Surface Go 3 is compact, versatile, speedy, and covered by a 3-year warranty
This hugely discounted Surface Go 3 is compact, versatile, speedy, and covered by a 3-year warranty
Surprising new deal knocks the Pixel Tablet under the $380 mark on Amazon
Surprising new deal knocks the Pixel Tablet under the $380 mark on Amazon
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless