Apple draws the retro iPhone gaming emulator line at... MS-DOS PCs

Some developers who created their own retro emulators, however, complained that Apple has arbitrarily banned their apps from its store. It seems that Apple's retro emulator policy, as laid out in section 4.7 of the App Review Guidelines doesn't allow for DOS PC and other Windows OS emulators like iDOS3 or UTM SE.





The iDOS 3 developer said that it took two months for Apple to reject their app, and it couldn't give him any pointers how to proceed with changes to get it approved, just a boilerplate statement:





It seems that old games are fine, but the old MS-DOS rivalry still lives since the days of the command prompt. According to the UTM SE developed, the App Sore Review Board told them that "PC is not a console" even though it can be used to emulate old Windows / DOS games that many people know and are still fond of.



