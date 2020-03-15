Apple

Apple card skip March payment without interest covid 19

Eugene Jeong
by Eugene Jeong
Mar 15, 2020, 12:34 PM
Apple card skip March payment without interest covid 19
Other than the very obvious health concerns caused by COVID-19, the ongoing pandemic is also causing much economic trouble. Apple introduced a customer assistance program for Apple Card users to help offset financial concerns.

As spotted by MacRumors, many Apple Card users on Reddit have reportedly received an email about the new customer assistance program. Under this program, cardholders can skip their March payments without any additional interest.

Apple hasn’t explicitly stated any eligibility requirements, so it looks like all Apple Card holders are eligible. They can enroll in this program in at least two ways: firstly, Apple evidently provides a direct link in their email announcing the program, which can be used to enroll.

The other method is just as simple, with cardholders able to enroll through text by iMessaging the Apple Card Support line the following text: “I would like to enroll in the Customer Assistance Program”. The support number can be found in Apple’s support page for the credit card.

Clearly, Apple is taking the COVID-19 outbreak very seriously, closing all Apple Stores outside of China for the time being as well as regulating App Store entries related to the virus. This latest offer is a kind gesture to its customers during a difficult time.

