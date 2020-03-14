Apple posts precise rules related to coronavirus apps for the App Store

If the worldwide spread of the coronavirus disease isn't scary enough, the worldwide spread of misinformation about the coronavirus makes matters worse. In an attempt to make sure that iOS users are receiving legitimate information, Apple has updated its Developer page titled "Ensuring the Credibility of Health & Safety Information." The company says that it is making sure that iOS apps that pass along potentially life-saving information come from reputable organizations.





Apple says that it will accept COVID-19 apps for the App Store if they come from "government organizations, health-focused NGOs, companies deeply credentialed in health issues, and medical or educational institutions." No games or entertainment apps with a COVID-19 theme will be allowed in the App Store. Apple is telling developers that it is important to get legitimate apps into the public's hands as fast as possible. As a result, the company recommends that developers select "Time-Sensitive Event" on the expedite review form to make sure that their coronavirus-related apps receive a "prioritized review." A standard App Store review takes longer.





The tech giant writes, "The App Store should always be a safe and trusted place for users to download apps. Now more than ever that commitment takes on special significance as the world fights the COVID-19 pandemic. Communities around the world are depending on apps to be credible news sources — helping users understand the latest health innovations, find out where they can get help if needed or provide assistance to their neighbors."











