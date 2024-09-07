Apple Store seemingly makes iPhone 16 release date official before Tim Cook
Apple being Apple never wants its special events to be overshadowed by anything, especially the ones where it announces its biggest cash cow, the iPhone. That's why, the iPhone 16 will be announced this Monday. New iPhones are almost always announced on Tuesdays but Apple made an exception this year to avoid a clash with the Presidential debate. The Cupertino giant appears to have implicitly made the release date official too.
One report claims that pre-orders will go live on September 12, a Thursday. Usually, pre-orders open on Fridays.
New iPhones usually go on sale on the Friday of the week following the announcement, but considering everything is a bit off schedule this year, you might be wondering if the iPhone 16 will hit the shelves on September 19.
The store will open its door on September 20 and iMore has taken that as a sign that the iPhone 16 will go on sale on the Friday after next. It does makes sense. If the phone were to go on sale on September 19, the new Sweden store surely wouldn't want to miss out on that. It's evident that Apple wants to open the store in time for the iPhone 16's release.
There's just one day standing between us and the next iPhone lineup, which is rumored to bring bigger Pro models, faster chips, thinner bezels, a new Capture button, improved cameras, and a whole lot of AI features.
Though Apple has scheduled the Glowtime event where it is expected to announce the iPhone 16 for September 9, it hasn't revealed pre-order and release dates, which is typical of the company.
The answer is no, according to an Apple Store that's about to open in Solna, Sweden. Technically, the Mall of Scandinavia store hasn't exactly said that but it does seem to have made the release date pretty obvious.
