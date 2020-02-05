Negotiating with Apple: why is it hard to bring Apple Pay to Israel?
However, as reported on Calcalist’s website, the representatives of the Israeli financial institutions are dissatisfied with the requests that Apple had stipulated. The demanded fee for using Apple Wallet is reported at around 0.15% - 0.25% per transaction. This amounts to around a quarter or a third of the bank’s own commission per transaction. According to a source close to the parties, Apple’s demands are considered disproportionate and even overstepping the company’s power. As stated in the Hebrew publication, Apple’s commission from major US banks is around 0.1%.
Although Apple’s commission for using Apple Pay is present in every country the service is available in, some countries argue that Apple’s trademark closed-off system freezes competitiveness. Australia and Germany have sought legislation to regulate this functionality, even though, according to Apple’s objections, the opening of the NFC chip to third-party apps can impose security and confidentiality risks.
