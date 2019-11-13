Apple Music gains new Replay feature, here is how it works
More importantly, Apple Music Replay can be shared with others or posted to social media. Unlike Spotify's Wrapped feature that's basically an annual retrospective. Apple Music Replay will continue to be updated throughout the year.
According to Apple, the playlist and all data insights are updated on Sundays to reflect subscribers' latest listening activity. Think of Apple Music Replay as a compilation of favorites, which changes throughout the year, not just at the end.
The new feature is now available from the Apple Music app across all platforms, including via the web, so give it a spin until the beginning of the next year when it will become a blank slate waiting to be filled with your favorite music.
1 Comment
oliviamia039
Posts: 2; Member since: yesterday
posted on yesterday, 11:37 PM 0
