Apple Music gains new Replay feature, here is how it works

Apple is bringing a new feature to its music streaming service in the hopes to bring Apple Music on par with Spotify and other similar services. The new feature is called Replay and lets Apple Music users check out their favorite music from 2019.Simply put, Apple Music subscribers will get a playlist of the most played songs from 2019, as well as playlists for every year they've been subscribed to the service, retroactively, TechCrunch reports. All songs alongside playlists can be added to the Apple Music Library to allow users to stream them anytime they want.More importantly, Apple Music Replay can be shared with others or posted to social media. Unlike Spotify's Wrapped feature that's basically an annual retrospective. Apple Music Replay will continue to be updated throughout the year.According to Apple, the playlist and all data insights are updated on Sundays to reflect subscribers' latest listening activity. Think of Apple Music Replay as a compilation of favorites, which changes throughout the year, not just at the end.The new feature is now available from the Apple Music app across all platforms, including via the web, so give it a spin until the beginning of the next year when it will become a blank slate waiting to be filled with your favorite music.