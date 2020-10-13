20% off Apple AirPods Pro, Amazon Prime

 View

20% off Apple AirPods Pro, Amazon Prime

 View
AMAZON PRIME DAY
Get the best Prime Day deals here while they last!
0 d
00: 00: 00
Accessories Apple Wireless service

Apple announces Pandora voice integration on new HomePod mini, here is how it works

Cosmin Vasile
by Cosmin Vasile
@cosminvasile
Oct 13, 2020, 8:07 PM
Apple announces Pandora voice integration on new HomePod mini, here is how it works
Apple introduced earlier today a bunch of new iPhones, as well as a completely different product, a brand-new smart speaker called HomePod mini. The sequel to the 2017 HomePod is much smaller (hence the name) and very cheap at just $99.

Unsurprisingly, Apple announced that the new HomePod mini will support third-party streaming services like Pandora and Amazon Music. In case you plan to pick one up, here is how you can use Pandora on HomePod mini.

First off, you can use Siri voice commands such as “Hey Siri, play some relaxing music on Pandora” or “Hey Siri, play [insert name] podcast on Pandora.” It's important to mention that Pandora is not yet integrated with HomePod, but support for the music streaming service will be added by the time HomePod mini hits the shelves.

Once it becomes available, it will be possible to enable Pandora listening directly from HomePod by tapping a dedicated link via an iOS device, or following the steps below in the Pandora app for iOS:

  • Download the latest version of Pandora’s mobile app for iOS
  • Open the Pandora app on your iOS device
  • Select Profile > Settings (gear icon) > “Connect with HomePod” > “Use in Home”

Furthermore, simpler voice commands will be available once Pandora is selected as preferred music service, such as “Hey Siri, play Madonna” and “Hey Siri, play my Thumbprint Radio.” To set Pandora as your default music player on HomePod, you must follow these steps:

  • Open the Home app on your iOS device
  • Select the home icon at the top left of the screen
  • Select “Home Settings”
  • Select your avatar to view personal settings
  • Select “Preferred Service” > “Pandora”

Those who don't have a Pandora subscription yet and are not sure they want one can sign up for a free trial of Pandora Premium here.

FEATURED VIDEO

Featured stories

Popular stories
Apple officially unveils iPhone 12 Pro and Pro Max
Popular stories
5G on the iPhone 12: how the next-gen network will shape the mobile experience
Popular stories
The Apple iPhone 12 is finally official. Welcome to 5G
Popular stories
Apple's iPhone 12 mini comes with the smallest price, 5G, and a late release date

Popular stories

Popular stories
Some 5G iPhone 12 buyers might need to switch to T-Mobile
Popular stories
T-Mobile pulls off a 5G record with its LG Velvet, the Snapdragon-less mystery
Popular stories
Apple officially unveils iPhone 12 Pro and Pro Max
Popular stories
Best Samsung Galaxy S20 FE cases
Popular stories
Verizon may have a big iPhone 12 launch gift in store for 5G-hungry Apple fans
Popular stories
iPhone 12 faster Face ID, 30x digital zoom, 4k 240fps video, faux macro camera and more revealed

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless