Apple announces Pandora voice integration on new HomePod mini, here is how it works
Once it becomes available, it will be possible to enable Pandora listening directly from HomePod by tapping a dedicated link via an iOS device, or following the steps below in the Pandora app for iOS:
- Download the latest version of Pandora’s mobile app for iOS
- Open the Pandora app on your iOS device
- Select Profile > Settings (gear icon) > “Connect with HomePod” > “Use in Home”
Furthermore, simpler voice commands will be available once Pandora is selected as preferred music service, such as “Hey Siri, play Madonna” and “Hey Siri, play my Thumbprint Radio.” To set Pandora as your default music player on HomePod, you must follow these steps:
- Open the Home app on your iOS device
- Select the home icon at the top left of the screen
- Select “Home Settings”
- Select your avatar to view personal settings
- Select “Preferred Service” > “Pandora”
Those who don't have a Pandora subscription yet and are not sure they want one can sign up for a free trial of Pandora Premium here.