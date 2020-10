Apple announces Pandora voice integration on new HomePod mini, here is how it works

Hey Siri, play some relaxing music on Pandora

Hey Siri, play [insert name] podcast on Pandora

Hey Siri, play Madonna

Hey Siri, play my Thumbprint Radio

Open the Home app on your iOS device

Select the home icon at the top left of the screen

Select “Home Settings”

Select your avatar to view personal settings

Select “Preferred Service” > “Pandora”

Furthermore, simpler voice commands will be available once Pandora is selected as preferred music service, such as “” and “.” To set Pandora as your default music player on HomePod, you must follow these steps:Those who don't have a Pandora subscription yet and are not sure they want one can sign up for a free trial of Pandora Premium here