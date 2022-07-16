 Apple Music introduces new, exclusive live features - PhoneArena
Music streaming services like Spotify, YouTube Music, Deezer, TIDAL are often adding new features to try to further improve their offering. Apple Music is no exception, so if you’re considering the service, you’ll be happy to know that it’s getting new, exclusive live features.

Called Apple Music Sessions, these exclusive live releases will feature some of the world’s most popular artists, as well as emerging artists. More importantly, Apple Music users will be able to listen to these exclusive live releases in Spatial Audio.

All Apple Music Sessions are recorded out of Apple Music’s studios around the world. Interesting enough, these are also filmed, which makes the combination of Spatial Audio tracks and companion live performance music videos more appealing.

If you’re already paying for Apple Music, then you’ll want to know that Apple Music Sessions is already available with releases from Carrie Underwood and Tenille Townes, recorded out of Apple Music’s new studios in Nashville, Tennessee.

Additional country artists will be added to Apple Music Sessions, including Ronnie Dunn, Ingrid Andress, and many others. Also, Apple confirmed plans to expand the series into other genres of music in the future.
