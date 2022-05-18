Apple Music about to live stream concerts starting May 20th with Harry Styles

Apple Music is about to start live streaming certain concerts starting this Friday with Harry Styles' show at UBS Arena in New York City. The concert starring the former One Direction star will start at 9 pm EDT. If you miss the live performance, you'll be able to listen to it when Apple Music replays the shows on Sunday, May 22nd, at noon EDT and again at 5 am EDT on Thursday, May 26th.

At this point, it isn't known whether Apple will make Styles' concert available for on-demand streaming later. Apple has promoted the live streaming events as a way to "give the biggest stars in music the biggest possible platform to flaunt how they connect with audiences and how their songs translate to live performance." Styles’ One Night Only in New York concert will be available around the world to anyone subscribed to Apple Music.





Apple Music's live streaming events will feature extra content to promote the artist and the concert being streamed live. In Styles' case, an extra track will play from the singer's third solo album Harry’s House, which will be released on the day of the concert. In addition, the 28-year-old will answer questions during an interview session which will touch on several subjects including his new album and his therapy sessions.





If you're not an Apple Music subscriber, you can get one month free (if you've never had a free trial before) followed by a $9.99 per month individual subscription rate. For $14.99 monthly, up to six members of a family can share an Apple Music Family Plan. And if you're a student, you can join Apple Music for only $4.99 per month. A free six-month subscription is available with the purchase of eligible AirPods, Beats, or the purchase of a HomePod mini.





There is also a new Voice Plan for Apple Music that is priced at a discount of $4.99 per month. With the Voice Plan, subscribers navigate the app using Siri instead of tapping buttons on the touch screen. Tell Siri what to play and she will cue it up for you. And you'll have access to the same 90 million tunes that are available to all Apple Music subscribers.

If you're a Verizon subscriber, you can get six free months of Apple Music on the carrier's Play More, Do More, and Start plans. From the Verizon app (iOS, Android), go to Account > Manage Plan and tap on your account. From, there, you should be able to take advantage of the six free months of Apple Music. With the Get More plan, you can get Apple Music for free as part of your Verizon subscription.







Apple Music launched on June 30, 2015. A little more than a year earlier, Apple had purchased Beats Audio for $3 billion , a transaction that remains the largest in Apple history. Just a couple of months before the purchase, Beats Audio had only 111,000 paying customers. Today, it is estimated that Apple Music has more than 78 million subscribers.





For those of you who are not familiar with Harry Styles, he was a solo contestant on the U.K. version of The X Factor musical talent show. After being eliminated from the show, he joined group act One Direction on the show at the direction of Judge and musical impresario Simon Cowell. One Direction went on to become one of the largest selling boy bands of all time.



