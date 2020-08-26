The best Apple AirPods deals return to Amazon
Although $30 might not sound too much, keep in mind that the Apple AirPods typically sell for as low as $160, so a 20% discount is quite decent for an Apple product. If you're going for the Apple AirPods with Wireless Charging Case deal, those $30 turn into a 15% discount, but that's still good.
Keep in mind that deals that involve Apple's AirPods usually don't last too long, either because there's not much stock at such low prices or simply because people are buying them like hotcakes, so you should definitely hurry if you want to get them so cheap.