The best Apple AirPods deals return to Amazon

There are a lot of Apple AirPods alternatives on the market in case you're not particularly attached to one of the world's biggest brands. Of course, an Apple fan would say that none compare with the original product, so if you're looking to buy a pair of AirPods , Amazon now has some of the best deals on Apple's earphones.Amazon ran these deals before, but if you missed them, you can get them right now. Both Apple AirPods with Charging Case and Apple AirPods with Wireless Charging Case are on sale on Amazon, and the discount you get is the same – $30 (lower if you're lucky).Although $30 might not sound too much, keep in mind that the Apple AirPods typically sell for as low as $160, so a 20% discount is quite decent for an Apple product. If you're going for the Apple AirPods with Wireless Charging Case deal, those $30 turn into a 15% discount, but that's still good.Keep in mind that deals that involve Apple's AirPods usually don't last too long, either because there's not much stock at such low prices or simply because people are buying them like hotcakes, so you should definitely hurry if you want to get them so cheap.