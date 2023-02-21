Apple AirPods 2 even more affordable thanks to this Amazon discount
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
If you own an iPhone and are in the market for a pair of excellent earbuds, odds are you have at least considered buying one of the many AirPods models out there. They might be expensive, but convenience is a luxury that is worth splurging on.
Luckily, Apple has a couple of more affordable AirPods that are just as good a fit in your personal ecosystem as the costly high-end options. In fact, the entry-level AirPods 2 are even cheaper than usual, courtesy of a sizable 38% discount on Amazon.
It should be noted that, at launch, the AirPods 2 retailed for $159, which is the current Amazon List Price. Technically, after the debut of the AirPods 3, Apple reduced the price of their predecessor to $129. Not that this makes much of a difference when it comes to the final price, but it is something worth mentioning.
For reference, this is not quite the lowest price of the AirPods 2 we have seen. During the Black Friday shopping extravaganza, we saw them dip below the $80 mark. Nevertheless, the current discount, while less generous, is still worth considering.
You will be getting seamless integration via Automated switching between Apple devices, access to ‘Hey, Siri’, double tap controls and a plethora of other features. The AirPods 2 boast an impressive 5 hours of listening time and 3 hours of talk time with a single charge. When we take into account the Lightning Charging Case, we are looking at a total of 24 hours and up to 18 hours respectively.
Users will be missing out on some cool features like Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) and Adaptive Transparency. The AirPods 2 might not technically be the best AirPods to buy in 2023, but they are the cheapest. After all, not everyone wants to pay $250 for a pair of headphones.
If you are looking to stay within the Apple ecosystem, for the least amount of money, the AirPods 2 are the way to go. Despite being launched a couple of years ago, the latter still offer excellent value for money, especially in light of the recent price cut.
