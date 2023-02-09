Pre-order the new Galaxy S23 Ultra!
Pre-order the Samsung Galaxy S23 now!
Get exclusive discounts with Samsung Credit and free storage upgrades.

Apple 10.2-Inch iPad (2021) on sale at BestBuy

Apple Deals
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Apple 10.2-Inch iPad (2021) on sale at BestBuy
Over the past couple of years, Apple has really stepped up its iPad game. Desktop-class chipsets, mini-LED displays and a plethora of upgrades have made the iPad by far the most exceptional tablet on the market hardware-wise.

Nevertheless, sometimes you just need the bare minimum - an iPad to give to your toddler, or a glorified eReader with a coloured screen. In cases like these, Apple’s old 10.2” iPad from 2021 is the perfect choice. Luckily, you can now buy the vanilla iPad (2021) for just 249.99 from BestBuy.

Apple iPad 10.2-inch (2021)

Wi-Fi - 64GB - Space Gray / Silver
$80 off (24%)
$249
$329
Buy at BestBuy


You will be getting the entry-level model, which comes with 64 GB of internal storage and only Wi-Fi connectivity. The discount applies to both color options, so you can choose between Space Gray and Silver. You can also get the beefier 256GB version, which is also on sale. 

Apple iPad 10.2-inch (2021)

Wi-Fi - 256GB - Space Gray / Silver
$80 off (17%)
$399
$479
Buy at BestBuy

You will not be getting the flashy new design that Apple introduced last year with the iPad (2022), but, then again, do you really need it? The older generation might look dated, but it is still powered by a rather speedy A13 chip.

The device runs iPadOS 15 out of the box, and supports the latest version of iPadOS from last year. Furthermore, this is still an Apple device, so, despite obviously being an entry-level option, the build quality is well-above average. As with any iPad you will be getting decent battery life and access to the best tablet apps on the market. There are also a couple of caveats, however.

Firstly, unlike the higher-end iPads, this model is stuck with the Lightning port. This is above all a nuisance, but should be taken into account, especially when it comes to accessories. Speaking of which, the 2021 iPad is only compatible with the older, 1st generation Apple Pencil.

The iPad 2021 might be basic, but there is nothing wrong with that. After all, do you really need to spend $1000+ on a device you only surf the web with?
Loading Comments...

Latest News

Samsung opts out from including this handy Android feature on the Galaxy S23
Samsung opts out from including this handy Android feature on the Galaxy S23
Smart speakers sort of know more about you than you may dare to think
Smart speakers sort of know more about you than you may dare to think
Some users experience iCloud backup issues after iOS 16.3 update
Some users experience iCloud backup issues after iOS 16.3 update
Vote now: What do you want to see from smartphones in 2023?
Vote now: What do you want to see from smartphones in 2023?
Google's Pixel Watch is on sale at a nice discount both with and without LTE support
Google's Pixel Watch is on sale at a nice discount both with and without LTE support
OnePlus Pad renders and specs have leaked just before the big reveal
OnePlus Pad renders and specs have leaked just before the big reveal

Popular stories

Galaxy S23 and iPhone 15: Don't buy an "Ultra" in 2023, there's a better option!
Galaxy S23 and iPhone 15: Don't buy an "Ultra" in 2023, there's a better option!
Google's fantastic Pixel 6a on sale for nearly 50% off for the first time ever
Google's fantastic Pixel 6a on sale for nearly 50% off for the first time ever
Crazy but genius plan? Apple removes buttons from iPhone 15 in biggest change since Face ID
Crazy but genius plan? Apple removes buttons from iPhone 15 in biggest change since Face ID
Galaxy S23 Ultra vs iPhone 14 Pro Max vs Pixel 7 Pro Blind Camera Comparison
Galaxy S23 Ultra vs iPhone 14 Pro Max vs Pixel 7 Pro Blind Camera Comparison
Pixel 7 Pro is turning into a disintegrating mess but Google doesn't really care
Pixel 7 Pro is turning into a disintegrating mess but Google doesn't really care
The divisive Motorola Razr 5G is cheaper than ever before (no activation needed)
The divisive Motorola Razr 5G is cheaper than ever before (no activation needed)
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless