Anker Soundcore Liberty 2 Pro wireless earbuds are 33% off for a limited time

This pair of true wireless earphones builds upon Anker’s previous model but keeps the affordable price tag. You get custom-made 11mm, graphene drivers that produce a very rich and balanced sound.The new model features four microphones that not only allow you to make and receive calls but also serve the noise-canceling tech built into the earphones. These earbuds are also very comfortable - Anker has redesigned them for a tight and comfortable fit, thanks to the soft rubber bridges that lock the earbuds in place. So these are the perfect earbuds for running and working out , too.The Anker Soundcore Liberty 2 Pro earbuds can be charged wirelessly - they are Qi-certified for rapid wireless charging . You get solid 8 hours out of a single charge and 32 with the included charging case. Last but not least, there’s the price. Normally these will set you back $150 but now they’re justfor a limited time, so act fast and take these babies home.