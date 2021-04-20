Get Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G with unlimited plan!

Anker Soundcore Liberty 2 Pro wireless earbuds are 33% off for a limited time

Mariyan Slavov
Mariyan Slavov
Apr 20, 2021, 4:18 AM
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Anker did a great job with the Soundcore Liberty earphones and earned its place next to the big boys - Sony and Apple. If you’re looking for good true wireless earbuds you should definitely check out the Anker Soundcore Liberty 2 Pro - the new model of the company.
This pair of true wireless earphones builds upon Anker’s previous model but keeps the affordable price tag. You get custom-made 11mm, graphene drivers that produce a very rich and balanced sound.

The new model features four microphones that not only allow you to make and receive calls but also serve the noise-canceling tech built into the earphones. These earbuds are also very comfortable - Anker has redesigned them for a tight and comfortable fit, thanks to the soft rubber bridges that lock the earbuds in place. So these are the perfect earbuds for running and working out, too.

The Anker Soundcore Liberty 2 Pro earbuds can be charged wirelessly - they are Qi-certified for rapid wireless charging. You get solid 8 hours out of a single charge and 32 with the included charging case. Last but not least, there’s the price. Normally these will set you back $150 but now they’re just $99 for a limited time, so act fast and take these babies home.

