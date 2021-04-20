Anker Soundcore Liberty 2 Pro wireless earbuds are 33% off for a limited time
This pair of true wireless earphones builds upon Anker’s previous model but keeps the affordable price tag. You get custom-made 11mm, graphene drivers that produce a very rich and balanced sound.
The Anker Soundcore Liberty 2 Pro earbuds can be charged wirelessly - they are Qi-certified for rapid wireless charging. You get solid 8 hours out of a single charge and 32 with the included charging case. Last but not least, there’s the price. Normally these will set you back $150 but now they’re just $99 for a limited time, so act fast and take these babies home.