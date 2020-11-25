iPhone 12 pro with Unlimited plan from MintMobile

Android Software updates Google

Android may soon be able to get new emojis faster

Mariyan Slavov
by Mariyan Slavov
Nov 25, 2020, 2:50 AM
Android may soon be able to get new emojis faster
Let’s face it - we all use emojis to a certain extent. Whether you’re a millennial or a baby-boomer, the little pictograms have become woven into our daily conversations that people just can’t avoid using emojis. Google recognizes it along with the fact that Android emojis might not be the greatest out there. According to XDAdevelopers, the company plans to introduce a change to Android that will let people change default phone emojis easier.

Normally, new emojis come with big system updates and people don’t have much control over it. Now Google has made several commits to the Android Open Source Project (ASOP) Gerrit that aim to change the way emojis are distributed to the OS. One of the changes will allow write access to the otherwise read-only directory in which emojis are stored.


This means that Google (and possibly third parties) will be able to distribute new emojis to Android without the need for a big system update. Of course, there’s no guarantee that the change will happen but if it does, it’ll probably arrive with Android 12. The next iteration of Google’s mobile OS will also bring 217 new emojis when it arrives next year.

