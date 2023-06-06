Android king Galaxy S23 Ultra is substantially discounted for the first time
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra is hands down one of the best smartphones out there. It's also really expensive but it's well worth it at $1,200. After all, which other smartphone offers such a capable camera array, gorgeous large screen, stylus support, smooth performance, and long Android support? If you don't want to pay the full price and the previous deals sounded underwhelming to you, Best Buy is finally offering a huge discount on the phone.
The Galaxy S23 Ultra was released in mid-February, so no wonder we haven't seen many great deals. Most of the deals required buyers to trade in old phones, which is not something everyone is a fan of. What if I want all my old phones to collect dust in a drawer?
For those of you who refuse to part with your old phone, the base Galaxy S23 Ultra with 256GB of storage is a solid $225 off. This brings the price down to $974.99.
The Galaxy S23 Ultra is the ultimate smartphone for power users. Sure, the iPhone 14 Pro Max, which starts at $1,100, is a solid alternative, but it has a smaller screen, can only zoom up to 3x, and does not come with a stylus.
The Galaxy S23 Ultra is bursting with features. It has a sleek design and rocks a beautiful 120Hz 6.8 inches screen on which you can scribble or doodle using the S Pen. The phone has a bonkers camera array with a 200MP main camera, a 12MP ultrawide snapper, a 10MP telephoto unit with 3x zoom, and a periscope shooter with 10x zoom.
There is a 5,000mAh battery and 45W charging takes it from 0 to 65 percent in only 30 minutes. The Galaxy S23 Ultra also has a DeX mode that extends it to a larger screen and gives you a desktop computer-like experience. The phone runs on a custom version of the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 and is the fastest Android phone you can buy today.
