Articles Android

Android 11 Features Wish List

Victor Hristov by Victor Hristov   /  Dec 30, 2019, 9:41 AM
Android 11 Features Wish List
Android 11 will probably be one of the biggest releases of 2020, and while Android is mostly a mature and well-rounded system, it still misses a few key features that could make it even better.

So what Android 11 features do we want to see the most? Some of them are things that we have noticed while using iPhones and that we missed when returning to an Android phone, others were features that we have wanted for a while.

Whatever the case, these are the 11 new features we hope Google includes in the Android 11 release. Read on!

#1: Emoji that don't look ugly AF!



Surely, there are bigger problems in the world than the way emojis look, but for those of us who spend a bunch of time texting every single day, this is about as annoying as it gets.

Emojis on Android look unacceptably ugly, deformed, and the situation is so bad that phone makers like Samsung and others have rushed to create their own emoji packs to fix the disastrous default Android emojis. We won't even mention the way emoji look on iPhones, or should we?

We don't know whether creating a truly good-looking set of emojis is such a daunting task, but it's high on our list of priorities for a better Android experience.

#2: Native Screen Recording


Maybe it's because Android devices range from the high-end $1,000 phones to dirt cheap devices that the team over at Google has found it hard to include a native screen recorder, but whatever the reason it's quite confusing that you have to download a third party app just to record a video of your screen. And yes, some of those apps don't work as good and don't record videos at a smooth frame rate, so there is not only a want, but an actual need for a proper, reliable native screen recorder.

#3: Google Assistant without the need to unlock your phone


Siri might be far less intelligent than the Google Assistant, but we still envy iPhone users who are able to simply hold the power key on their phone, speak to their phone and get that reminder or event saved. Easy as pie. Android phones for some reason insist that for every simple voice command you have to first unlock your phone, which is just unnecessary. Sure, there might be an occasion when you don't want some malicious actor speaking to your Google Assistant that knows your personal information, but this really should be a users' choice that you can turn on and off, not something that the system decides for you.

#4: Dark Mode Scheduling


Dark Mode is finally here on Android, but it's not properly implemented and you need to remember to turn it on and off every time. For the love of holy creatures, we don't understand why Google decided not to provide the sensible option to have Dark Mode automatically kick in after sunset and switch off at dawn. This really is the way Dark Mode should work, you should not have to turn it on or off manually every single time.

Speaking of Dark Mode, wouldn't it be nice if Google provided wallpapers that would adapt to dark mode? Google already has live wallpapers that are a piece of art, so it really should not be impossible to make these wallpapers adapt to the time of the day.

#5: AirDrop Alternative


Another long overdue feature is universal sharing that would use a combination of Wi-Fi and Bluetooth for a direct connection between devices without the need for an intermediary app. Apple has had AirDrop for years now and it has proven a great way to share files between iPhones and Macs, but Google's supposed replacement named Android Beam that used NFC is being phased out.

Latest rumors actually agree that such a new feature that would allow you to easily share files between Android devices is in the works under the Fast Share name, so here is to hoping that it arrives with Android 11.

#6: A Comprehensive Native Health App


While there are various health apps on the Google Play Store, we just wish Google would provide a one-stop shop for all your health records and fitness needs. Apple has shown that a great and comprehensive Health application that included medical records and period tracking is possible, so the only thing Google has to do is copy it with a solution of its own, as Google Fit definitely does not cut it in its current state.

#7: Lock Apps Option


One common features across custom Android interfaces is the ability to lock applications on the home screen in a certain position to prevent them from accidentally being moved around. This might seem like quite the useless feature for some users, but if you have had a kid or an elderly person use an Android phone, you have likely witnessed how applications are scattered around in a random mess. The ability to lock apps to a certain position would certainly make life easier for those users.

#8: Native Battery Level for AirPods


Let's face it: AirPods are extremely popular and for a good reason, they are just so convenient and sound quite good.

Did you know you could use AirPods on Android phones too? They would work without any issues, but the one problem we have with them is that it's impossible to see how much battery you have left. You can download a third-party app for that and it does a decent job (not great), but how awesome would it be if Android would actually build a native tool that would show the battery on AirPods and make our life easier?

#9: System-wide Reachability


Another iOS inspired feature that seems to have never made it in a proper way on stock Android is Reachability, or simply put, a shortcut that would help you use a big phone with a single hand.

On iOS, for example, you can simple swipe on the bottom part of the screen and get your current window to slide halfway down the screen so you can easily reach the top part. Such a feature would be a welcome addition to the Android 11 experience.

What are the features that YOU want to see most in Android 11? Let us know in the comments below!

FEATURED VIDEO

Options

5 Comments

User123456789
Reply

1. User123456789

Posts: 1271; Member since: Feb 22, 2019

About battery level, iOs shows it no matter brand of headphones/pods/earphones. Something else I want from iOS is the fact system only shows the most recent update. I have iOS 12. It will offer me iOS 13 even if 12.2 is not installed. You cant install android 8 for example without skipping 7.1 or any security patch. At least not without using Pc and doing manually.

posted on 1 hour ago

true1984
Reply

2. true1984

Posts: 871; Member since: May 23, 2012

#3: Google Assistant without the need to unlock your phone i can do this on my U11+ and i seriously doubt other phones are unable to do this as well

posted on 1 hour ago

Mikele
Reply

3. Mikele

Posts: 191; Member since: Nov 19, 2013

This is most ridiculous feature write up and all the listed new items were out of point because other Android OEMs have implemented them!

posted on 1 hour ago

Mrmark
Reply

4. Mrmark

Posts: 422; Member since: Jan 26, 2013

Android 11 wishlist : .... Me: December Security Update on my Pixel 3XL

posted on 1 hour ago

McLovinLuigi95
Reply

5. McLovinLuigi95

Posts: 1; Member since: 22 min ago

How about 4K support? Or in-call record? Or just use Google Assistant without unlocking phone or touching it? Or many more things help me out guys.

posted on 19 min ago

Want to comment? Please Log in or sign up.

Featured stories

samsung-new-foldable-phone-february-2019-release-rumor
Samsung's next foldable phone could beat the Galaxy S11 to market
Huawei-P40-Pro-concept-renders
These Huawei P40 Pro renders give us our best look yet at the flagship
google-pixel-4a-design-renders-leak
Massive Google Pixel 4a design leak reveals all, punch-hole display included
apple-ipad-pro-2020-design-specs-leak
Here's what the Apple iPad Pro 2020 series (probably) looks like
Google-Pixel-4-XL-vs-Samsung-Galaxy-Note-10
Google Pixel 4 XL vs Samsung Galaxy Note 10+
samsung-galaxy-s11e-big-mistake-editorial
Samsung is about to make a big mistake with the Galaxy S11e
galaxy-s11-release-galaxy-buds-plus-fold-2
The day of the Galaxy S11 event leaked (again), launching alongside AirPods Pro killers
samsung-galaxy-s11-s20-name
The Galaxy S11 might not be Samsung's next flagship

Popular stories

analyst-says-comcast-could-acquire-t-mobile-after-sprint-merger
The hunted becomes the hunter in one analyst's T-Mobile-Sprint scenario
t-mobile-looked-at-merging-with-sprint-and-comcast
Top secret internal T-Mobile documents leak revealing plans to merge with Sprint and Comcast
apple-is-giving-away-a-free-gift-every-day-
Apple is giving iOS users a free daily surprise gift starting today
sony-is-selling-all-of-the-image-sensors-it-can-make
Sony is running its plants non-stop in order to produce this one key smartphone component
dish-seeks-deep-pocketed-partner-to-help-build-5G-network
Dish reportedly looks to partner with Apple, Google or Amazon to build its 5G network
op-ed-published-by-new-york-paper-supports-t-mobile-sprint-merger
Union leader says that T-Mobile-Sprint merger will lead to job gains nationwide
beta-update-breaks-google-assistant-on-pixel-4
Update breaks Google Assistant on the Pixel 4
google-pixel-4a-design-renders-leak
Massive Google Pixel 4a design leak reveals all, punch-hole display included

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless