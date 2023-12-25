Amazon rolls out huge discount on productivity behemoth Surface Pro 8

Amazon is hosting a great deal on the Microsoft Surface Pro 8 . If you have been thinking about getting a new tablet with the capabilities of a laptop, this device should be at the top of your radar.





The Surface Pro 8 is a computer-first tablet. As the Pro moniker suggests, it's largely aimed at professionals, though that masks the fact that it's a great tablet for anyone who needs a high-end portable device.





Surface Pro 8 8GB 256GB Quad-core 11th Gen Intel Core i5-1135G7 Processor | Removable Storage | 13 inches 120Hz screen | 16 hours of battery life | 2 USB-C Thunderbolt 4 ports | Headphone jack $402 off (33%) Buy at Amazon





The Surface Pro 8 has a vibrant 13-inch screen with a refresh rate of 120Hz. The model on sale runs on the quad-core 11th Gen Intel Core i5-1135G7 processor which is mated with a healthy 8GB of RAM.





The performance is buttery smooth and the device can handle multiple apps at the same time with grace. Whether you do coding for a living, edit images and videos, or type document after document, the slate can keep up with it all.





It has 256GB of storage and you'll be happy to know that you can upgrade the SSD and give yourself more storage down the line.





The Surface Pro 8 runs Windows and also supports Android apps. It also has more ports than most other premium tablets and features a kickstand which lets you prop it up for hands-free use.





The 8GB/256GB Surface Pro 8 usually retails for $1,199.99 but Amazon has temporarily shaved $402 off its price. That's generosity at its finest folks and you should make your move if you need a tablet that can replace your desktop.





Unless you regularly edit tons of heavy videos or spend most of your time playing graphic-intensive games, this tablet will meet all your needs. You'll be amazed at how much you can do on a device that isn't as clunky as a laptop.