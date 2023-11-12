Amazon is offering first outright cash discount on Pixel Watch 2

Pixel Watch 2 is enough to convince you of that. Not only does it look elegant and sleek, but it's packed full of health and fitness features that you'd expect from a Google is now a serious player in the hardware space and one look at theis enough to convince you of that. Not only does it look elegant and sleek, but it's packed full of health and fitness features that you'd expect from a high-end smartwatch . Released a month ago, the Pixel Watch 2 is on sale for a direct cash discount for the first time.





Pixel Watch 2 is a huge upgrade over the first iteration. Although it looks largely the same as the In terms of both design and specs, theis a huge upgrade over the first iteration. Although it looks largely the same as the Pixel Watch , it features an aluminum housing so it's lighter and hence more comfortable to wear all day long.





It has a 1.2-inch screen and is powered by the faster Qualcomm SW5100 chipset. The watch also has a slightly bigger 306mAh battery and you'll most likely need to charge it every 1.5 days and not at the end of every day.





Pixel Watch 2 Aluminum | 1.2-inch always-on display | GPS | NFC | 24 hours battery life | Qualcomm 5100 chip | Multipurpose electrical sensors | Multi-path optical heart rate sensor | Electrical sensor to measure skin conductance (cEDA) | Skin temperature sensor | 5ATM, IP68 water resistance $40 off (11%) Buy at Amazon





In addition to the sensors carried over from its predecessor, the Pixel Watch 2 has a new heart rate sensor, a new skin temperature sensor, and a new skin dermatological sensor.





The wearable also tells you how well you slept and shows you many stats related to your health, including calories burned, steps taken, heart rate, blood oxygen, and skin temperature variation.





It also supports a range of workouts, including, but not limited to, aerobics, biking, core training, HIIT, kickboxing, martial arts, pilates, running, strength training, swimming, weights, and yoga.





The Pixel Watch 2 also has a new feature called Body Response which uses different sensors to tell you about any potential stress events. If it detects that you are stressed out, it will give you some options to help you, such as a guided breathing session.





Another new feature is Safety Check, which will alert your friends and family if you don't reach your destination after a set period of time.



