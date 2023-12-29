Amazon is now offering a monstrous Surface Pro 8 discount to clear off racks





The Surface Pro 8 is a Windows tablet with a built-in kickstand for keeping it propped up. The model on sale is fueled by the powerful Intel 11th Gen Core i7-1185G7 processor and is speedy enough to handle demanding tasks with ease.





Surface Pro 8 16GB 256GB Quad-core 11th Gen Intel Core i7-1185G7 Processor | Removable Storage | 13 inches 120Hz screen | 16 hours of battery life | 2 USB-C Thunderbolt 4 ports | Headphone jack $652 off (41%) Buy at Amazon





The 16GB/256GB model retails for $1,599.99 but you can save a jaw-dropping $652 on it right now. We don't come across a discount of this magnitude very often so it's hardly surprising that the device is selling out fast at the new lower price and only a few units are left in stock.





While there's no dearth of capable high-end tablets in the market, the Surface Pro 8 should be your top choice if you need a computer-first portable productivity device that won't dictate what you can do.





The Surface Pro 8 features a removable solid-state drive and offers a battery life of 16 hours so it will last an entire day of work and then some.





Add to that the beautiful 13-inch 120Hz screen and it's easy to see that Microsoft didn't cheap out on anything.





The Surface Pro 8 was already a compelling choice at its full price, but after Amazon's discount, it delivers way too much value at under $1,000. It's amazing as a tablet for browsing the internet and reading ebooks, and does double duty as a workstation, providing ample power to churn through complex tasks.





Grab the device if you need a powerful tablet that will last you a long time but don't want to spend an obscene amount of money.

