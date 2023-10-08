Amazon is clearing out racks with huge Pixel Watch discount





Pixel Watch is more stylish than most top smartwatches and will go well with any outfit. It's easy to use and gives you tons of Fitbit health metrics. It has sensors for blood oxygen detection, electrocardiogram recording, and heart rate monitoring.





It has a 1.2-inch always-on AMOLED display and can last a day on a single charge. You can also use it for NFC payments, which is a life-saving feature for times when you don't have your wallet on you and need to pay for something.





Pixel Watch 2 looks very similar to the OG Watch but it comes with some nice upgrades, including a new chipset and better activity tracking. But the new wearable will set you back $349, which is a steep amount for a watch, especially if you don't see yourself using new features such as stress and temperature detection.





If you only need a solid Android watch with a fantastic build quality that can help you monitor essential fitness metrics, you'd be better off the Pixel Watch as you can get it for $70 less than its successor at Amazon at the moment.





That's the lowest it has ever gone and you are not likely to get a bigger discount than this anytime soon, though one can always hold out hope as the shopping season is nearly here.