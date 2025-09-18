Home Discussions You are here Frugal buyers just can’t resist getting the Lenovo Tab M11 with $100 off General Preslav Mladenov • Published: Sep 18, 2025, 9:00 AM Phonearena team Join the discussion COMMENT All comments need to comply with our Community Guidelines Phonearena comments rules A discussion is a place, where people can voice their opinion, no matter if it is positive, neutral or negative. However, when posting, one must stay true to the topic, and not just share some random thoughts, which are not directly related to the matter. Things that are NOT allowed: Off-topic talk - you must stick to the subject of discussion Trolling - see a description Flame wars Offensive, hate speech - if you want to say something, say it politely Spam/Advertisements - these posts are deleted Multiple accounts - one person can have only one account Impersonations and offensive nicknames - these accounts get banned To help keep our community safe and free from spam, we apply temporary limits to newly created accounts: New accounts created within the last 24 hours may experience restrictions on how frequently they can post or comment. These limits are in place as a precaution and will automatically lift. Moderation is done by humans. We try to be as objective as possible and moderate with zero bias. If you think a post should be moderated - please, report it. Have a question about the rules or why you have been moderated/limited/banned? Please, contact us. Michael2112 Arena Apprentice • 1w ago ... If you're in Germany, you don't need (Sc)Amazon for this deal, as Electro Klein has been selling this, same Tab at 139€ for a while now. The Pen is gimmicky, as you'd think it is. Sadly the only bit of Software that would take any advantage of it is Krita, and while fun, I can't draw for sheet. The Handwriting to Text, is surprisingly adequate, for what it is. If anything I'd love to find a way to tweak the timing just a tad. As it you leave a word half way to write the next letter down it usually ends up with an annoying space breaking said "wor d" in half.This said, I still have to try the Android version of Apple's, Sidecar, allas my current sheetuation limits me to my Laptop for the moment. So I can't speak to that. Otherwise it's a decent enough Tablet, for Jellyfin, YouTube, Kodi, Or for Kinomap. Though to be fair I'd probably prefer an older Sammy with ANT+ for that.Sadly ANT+ is basically dead, and gone now though. So with that limitation, is it a decent Tablet for>150€?Yes! I honestly can't think of anything a Galaxy Note (Tab), could do that this Tablet couldn't. Save perhaps a pressure sensor on the Pen? Or buttons on said Pen to change Colours or erase things. But remember this is 139€s and not 700€s. So we shouldn't expect everything. Like Reactions All Quote Join the discussion Latest Discussions Has OnePlus really ended its Hasselblad partnership, or is it just rebranded: DetailMax Engine presented by Sebastian Pier • 2h ago 1 The Xiaomi 17 series is official – it wants to crush the iPhone 17, and it's being obvious about it by Tsveta Ermenkova • 4h ago 3 iPhone 17 production forced employees to work nights while their pay was withheld by Abdullah Asim • 7h ago 3 Trump moves closer to scoring a win with TikTok by Alan Friedman • 8h ago 1 View all discussions
