Frugal buyers just can’t resist getting the Lenovo Tab M11 with $100 off

Michael2112
Michael2112
Arena Apprentice
• 1w ago

If you're in Germany, you don't need (Sc)Amazon for this deal, as Electro Klein has been selling this, same Tab at 139€ for a while now. The Pen is gimmicky, as you'd think it is. Sadly the only bit of Software that would take any advantage of it is Krita, and while fun, I can't draw for sheet. The Handwriting to Text, is surprisingly adequate, for what it is. If anything I'd love to find a way to tweak the timing just a tad. As it you leave a word half way to write the next letter down it usually ends up with an annoying space breaking said "wor d" in half.


This said, I still have to try the Android version of Apple's, Sidecar, allas my current sheetuation limits me to my Laptop for the moment. So I can't speak to that.


Otherwise it's a decent enough Tablet, for Jellyfin, YouTube, Kodi, Or for Kinomap. Though to be fair I'd probably prefer an older Sammy with ANT+ for that.


Sadly ANT+ is basically dead, and gone now though.


So with that limitation, is it a decent Tablet for>150€?


Yes! I honestly can't think of anything a Galaxy Note (Tab), could do that this Tablet couldn't. Save perhaps a pressure sensor on the Pen? Or buttons on said Pen to change Colours or erase things. But remember this is 139€s and not 700€s. So we shouldn't expect everything.

