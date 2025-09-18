Play our new Daily Tech Word Puzzle

Apple patiently waited the Galaxy Z Fold 7 to succeed, so it can crush it with the foldable iPhone

ErikOiseaux
ErikOiseaux
Arena Master
• 1w ago

You know those the seek to find hate on Apple believe your headlines.

TuGa121
TuGa121
Arena Master
• 1w ago

We shall observe the outcome, but I am nearly certain that it will significantly surpass the competition.

pimpin83z
pimpin83z
Arena Legend
• 1w agoedited

"Apple patiently waited the Galaxy Z Fold 7 to succeed, so it can crush it with the foldable iPhone"


I'm not sure what's worse about this title: the typo or the asininity of the context.

NunoB512
NunoB512
Arena Master
• 1w ago

I'll patiently wait and see, but given the recent iOS bugs/issues, lack of multitasking capabilities, and iOS limitations compared to Android, I'm skeptical. Still, we'll see.

NunoB512
NunoB512
Arena Master
• 1w ago
↵pimpin83z said:

"Apple patiently waited the Galaxy Z Fold 7 to succeed, so it can crush it with the foldable iPhone"


I'm not sure what's worse about this title: the typo or the asininity of the context.

This article feels unbelievable and seems designed purely for clicks.

MsPooks
MsPooks
Arena Master
• 1w ago

A foldable iPhone will sell like hotcakes only because the iSheep are trapped in that ecosystem and desperately yearn for what Android users have been enjoying for YEARS. Look at the hype over a "glass" theme from a decade ago. 😂

TuGa121
TuGa121
Arena Master
• 1w ago
↵MsPooks said:

A foldable iPhone will sell like hotcakes only because the iSheep are trapped in that ecosystem and desperately yearn for what Android users have been enjoying for YEARS. Look at the hype over a "glass" theme from a decade ago. 😂

With all due respect, the Android community lacks a comprehensive understanding of an ecosystem, which is why they should refrain from using that term.

tedkord
tedkord
Arena Legend
• 1w ago
↵TuGa121 said:

With all due respect, the Android community lacks a comprehensive understanding of an ecosystem, which is why they should refrain from using that term.

There's a difference between and ecosystem and a prison.

tedkord
tedkord
Arena Legend
• 1w ago

That was never the case. Apple was just being Apple, which means waiting for others to perfect a new tech, then copying it. It's been their business model for decades.

TuGa121
TuGa121
Arena Master
• 1w agoedited
↵tedkord said:

There's a difference between and ecosystem and a prison.

Yes and unfortunately android dont have ecosystem its a prison. Or are you going to tell me chrome os is as good as windows or Mac os ? And speaking of os how do you like using extra steps like phone link on windows? On the mac side none of that is needed. A real ecosystem gives you everything not 1/4. Or maybe u like using dex from samsung apple does it all without extra steps. Just saying

