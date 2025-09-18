Home Discussions You are here Apple patiently waited the Galaxy Z Fold 7 to succeed, so it can crush it with the foldable iPhone General Sebastian Pier • Published: Sep 18, 2025, 9:21 AM Phonearena team Join the discussion COMMENT All comments need to comply with our Community Guidelines Phonearena comments rules A discussion is a place, where people can voice their opinion, no matter if it is positive, neutral or negative. However, when posting, one must stay true to the topic, and not just share some random thoughts, which are not directly related to the matter. You know those the seek to find hate on Apple believe your headlines. Like 1 Reactions All Quote TuGa121 Arena Master • 1w ago ... We shall observe the outcome, but I am nearly certain that it will significantly surpass the competition. Like Reactions All Quote pimpin83z Arena Legend • 1w agoedited ... "Apple patiently waited the Galaxy Z Fold 7 to succeed, so it can crush it with the foldable iPhone"I'm not sure what's worse about this title: the typo or the asininity of the context. Like 12 Reactions All Quote NunoB512 Arena Master • 1w ago ... I'll patiently wait and see, but given the recent iOS bugs/issues, lack of multitasking capabilities, and iOS limitations compared to Android, I'm skeptical. Still, we'll see. Like 3 Reactions All Quote NunoB512 Arena Master • 1w ago ↵pimpin83z said: "Apple patiently waited the Galaxy Z Fold 7 to succeed, so it can crush it with the foldable iPhone"I'm not sure what's worse about this title: the typo or the asininity of the context. ... This article feels unbelievable and seems designed purely for clicks. Like 2 Reactions All Quote MsPooks Arena Master • 1w ago ... A foldable iPhone will sell like hotcakes only because the iSheep are trapped in that ecosystem and desperately yearn for what Android users have been enjoying for YEARS. Look at the hype over a "glass" theme from a decade ago. 😂 Like 12 Reactions All Quote TuGa121 Arena Master • 1w ago ↵MsPooks said: A foldable iPhone will sell like hotcakes only because the iSheep are trapped in that ecosystem and desperately yearn for what Android users have been enjoying for YEARS. Look at the hype over a "glass" theme from a decade ago. 😂 ... With all due respect, the Android community lacks a comprehensive understanding of an ecosystem, which is why they should refrain from using that term. Like 3 Reactions All Quote tedkord Arena Legend • 1w ago ↵TuGa121 said: With all due respect, the Android community lacks a comprehensive understanding of an ecosystem, which is why they should refrain from using that term. ... There's a difference between and ecosystem and a prison. Like 11 Reactions All Quote tedkord Arena Legend • 1w ago ... That was never the case. Apple was just being Apple, which means waiting for others to perfect a new tech, then copying it. It's been their business model for decades. Like 8 Reactions All Quote TuGa121 Arena Master • 1w agoedited ↵tedkord said: There's a difference between and ecosystem and a prison. ... Yes and unfortunately android dont have ecosystem its a prison. Or are you going to tell me chrome os is as good as windows or Mac os ? And speaking of os how do you like using extra steps like phone link on windows? On the mac side none of that is needed. A real ecosystem gives you everything not 1/4. 