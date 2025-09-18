Play our new Daily Tech Word Puzzle

Xiaomi 17 Pro Max wants to be your next iPhone 17 Pro Max alternative, but can it be?

Lenny86
Lenny86
Arena Apprentice
• 1w ago

Might be a great hardware but maaan,the UI sucks so bad.They should use pure android not something with full of stupid bloatware.

ErikOiseaux
ErikOiseaux
Arena Master
• 1w ago

Pictures show two cameras with the embedded screen. Report saying it’ll be three cameras, what’s the point of the screen after you stick three cameras onto that little island?


Also bigger battery, but has less charge time,? If it’s true, either software is trash or the hardware is trash.


Based on mixed reports, it seems like Xaomi is taping this thing together as quickly as possible, and hope it sticks.

J2017
J2017
Arena Master
• 1w agoedited
↵ErikOiseaux said:

Pictures show two cameras with the embedded screen. Report saying it’ll be three cameras, what’s the point of the screen after you stick three cameras onto that little island?


Also bigger battery, but has less charge time,? If it’s true, either software is trash or the hardware is trash.


Based on mixed reports, it seems like Xaomi is taping this thing together as quickly as possible, and hope it sticks.

Hahaha cope more. What reports? They're bringing back their old design that Apple copied from Xiaomi's mi 11 ultra and then Xiaomi brought there old design back to troll Apple. 🤣I owned the mi 11 the point is to receive notifications and be able to take better photos of yourself or groups with the superior rear camera and be able to see what your taking a photo of.

J2017
J2017
Arena Master
• 1w ago
↵Lenny86 said:

Might be a great hardware but maaan,the UI sucks so bad.They should use pure android not something with full of stupid bloatware.

Have you used a Xiaomi? I doubt it. Nothing wrong with the UI these are just talking points from fanboys when they have nothing else to say.

Lenny86
Lenny86
Arena Apprentice
• 1w ago
↵J2017 said:

Have you used a Xiaomi? I doubt it. Nothing wrong with the UI these are just talking points from fanboys when they have nothing else to say.

Yes I have used Xiaomi,smarta**.

J2017
J2017
Arena Master
• 1w ago
↵Lenny86 said:

Yes I have used Xiaomi,smarta**.

You cant even name the model you had hurry up and Google a phone. Which one did you have? I wish we could post photos on here. I'd post a photo of my Xiaomi mi 11 ultra.

Lenny86
Lenny86
Arena Apprentice
• 1w ago
↵J2017 said:

You cant even name the model you had hurry up and Google a phone. Which one did you have? I wish we could post photos on here. I'd post a photo of my Xiaomi mi 11 ultra.

Good for you.

J2017
J2017
Arena Master
• 1w ago
↵Lenny86 said:

Good for you.

Still waiting for you tell me which Xiaomi you owned

ErikOiseaux
ErikOiseaux
Arena Master
• 1w agoedited
↵J2017 said:

Hahaha cope more. What reports? They're bringing back their old design that Apple copied from Xiaomi's mi 11 ultra and then Xiaomi brought there old design back to troll Apple. 🤣I owned the mi 11 the point is to receive notifications and be able to take better photos of yourself or groups with the superior rear camera and be able to see what your taking a photo of.

Cope? Just stating observations. Unlike you I don’t hop phones every month trying to find something that works for me. I’ve been very happy with iOS. So how would I know what one of ten thousand different android phones looked like a year ago. Gees.

Lenny86
Lenny86
Arena Apprentice
• 1w ago
↵J2017 said:

Still waiting for you tell me which Xiaomi you owned

Waiting,waiting, waiting.....

