Best Buy offers deep discounts on Amazon's Echo Show (2nd Gen) smart speaker with Alexa

Jun 14, 2020, 11:09 AM
Amazon is running a sale on its Echo Show smart speakers, but if you favor Best Buy as your go-to shopping place, we're here to let you know that the US retailer is matching many of these deals. One that we believe it would make a nice investment, concerns the Amazon Echo Show (2nd Gen), which is much cheaper than usual.

Unfortunately, there's a downside to this deal that might turn many people away. To get a deep $100 discount on the Amazon Echo Show (2nd Gen), you'll have to buy two of those. Best Buy now offers a 1+1 package for just $360, although the bundle would usually cost no less than $460.

If you have no issues with that, then you can go ahead and click on the link below. Keep in mind that the Amazon Echo Show (2nd Gen) is one of the biggest smart speakers available on the market, thanks to the massive 10-inch HD display.

The Echo Show (2nd Gen) features Amazon Alexa support, built-in smart home hub, and improved speakers. It will allow you to make hands-free video calls and send messages. Also, the Echo Show (2nd Gen) is compatible with most important music streaming services, including Amazon Music, Apple Music, Spotify, Pandora, SiriusXM, TuneIn, and iHeartRadio.

