Advertorial by Baseus: the opinions expressed in this story may not reflect the positions of PhoneArena! 

Baseus is a company well-known for its mobile electronics accessories. Whether you are looking for a charger, reliable cable, or earphones — Baseus has the practical solution for you, at great quality for a very fair price.

The company has now launched a new pair of over-ear headphones — the new Baseus Bowie 30 Max headphones. They have all the fancy features, like active noise cancelation, head tracking, and multi-device connection. But guess what — you can have all of that for much less than $100 today!

Shop Baseus Bowie 30 Max on Amazon

Use $30 coupon code to get them for $69.99!


The Bowie 30 Max are still a fresh model and Baseus is celebrating the launch with an introductory deal that shaves $50 off their MSRP. And now, for a limited time, you can apply an extra $30 coupon code and get them for more than half off!

So, what do you get for this amazing price?



Huge 50 mm drivers with enhanced bass. Thanks to being over-ear headphones, these can get pretty big and spacious. They are cerrtified for Hi-Res Audio for both wireless and wired, and support LDAC codec — a lossless codec that transmits three times the data (990 kbps at 32 bits/96 kHz) that regular Bluetooth does. In other words, it’s a top-tier choice for wireless headphones!

The Bowie 30 Max come with the endorsement and recommendation of Berklee Professor, Grammy and Emmy award winner Claudio Ragazzi.

All the best features for half-off: check out the Baseus Bowie 30 Max headphones!


The Baseus Bowie 30 Max supports Bluetooth Multipoint, meaning it can connect to two devices and seamlessly start playing audio from either source. So, you can be listening to videos from your laptop, but if you get a call on your phone, the headphones will automatically start receiving that instead.

Reliable noise cancelation. The Baseus Bowie 30 Max are rated to cancel out up to 96% of external noises, with an attenuation of up to -45 dB. Perfect for frequent commuters who want to drown out the hum and drum of traffic, office workers or digital nomads who need to filter out the external distractions and focus in on their projects with their favorite music.



Spatial Audio with Head Tracking — a feature that’s often reserved for the most premium headphones. The Baseus Bowie 30 Max are equipped with internal gyroscopes and accelerometers, and employ Baseus’ BISA Pro acoustic technology. This allows you to get a more immersive, theater-like experience when watching movies.

Or, if you are the kind of person who doesn’t like the “closed in” feeling of headphones — the acoustic technology makes them sound like a speaker in the room with you, instead of two drivers right next to your ears.



Massive battery life — with all the features off, and just using them as wireless headphones, you can get up to 65 hours of battery life on a single charge. With ANC on, it’s still a respectable 50 hours. And if you want to enjoy the head tracking and ANC on at the same time, they will still last you up to 31 hours. So, you can go multiple days without worrying about battery charging, and just enjoying your music in peace and quiet!



Of course, all of that wouldn’t matter much unless the headphones were comfortable to wear for prolonged periods. The Baseus Bowie 30 Max feature big, soft earcups to rest against your head comfortably. The headband, of course, has adjustable lengths, but it is also very flexible, so it can gently fit your head. The earcups are rotatable and foldable, so you can carry the Bowie 30 Max with you anywhere!

