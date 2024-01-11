All T-Mobile systems seem to be down but carrier assures it hasn't been attacked

Update: Everything seems to be getting back to normal. According to a Reddit post, a rogue employee ran a script that brought the system down. This claim hasn't been verified but if that's what happened, it suggests a bad actor was able to access T-Mobile 's internal system and make it dance to their tune.









The original story continues below.





Initially it was suspected that the company might be under another cyber attack, but it has confirmed to BleepingComputer and CNET that the outage has been caused by an internal technical issue which is currently being worked on.





T-Mobile seems to be having an issue. Website is down, can’t log into account.



T-Mobile tells @CNET, however, that this is not a data breach or hack. pic.twitter.com/uroMDaOxG4 — Eli Blumenthal (@eliblumenthal) January 11, 2024





The Mobile Report T-Mobile Money is also down. Customers are unable to log into their accounts and the company's app is also not working. Users who try to sign into their accounts get a message that says the website has been "unplugged" and are being redirected to an outage site, per. The carrier's banking serviceMoney is also down.





More worryingly, some customer accounts have been suspended because they were unable to make payments due to the outage.









The breadth of disruption seems wide, with one X user reporting that they saw an error for T-Mobile 's Apache Kafka event store and received a warning that the service to route the host address account. t-mobile .com couldn't be found.





P.S. Even assuming that this is caused by an innocent error (which is common), it could still be leveraged by attackers who were waiting for a disruption like this to strike. So regardless of the explanation, monitor and exercise extra care for now if you are a t-mobile user. — zooko ⓩ (@zooko) January 11, 2024



Apparently, even T-Mobile 's frontline teams are seeing login and other errors in many applications, hindering their ability to carry out tasks like process activations and account modifications.





If you reach out to retail and customer care representatives, they will likely tell you that they are experiencing "challenges" that have impacted their ability to process transactions.



