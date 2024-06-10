Great Moto G Stylus deal on Amazon!

Adobe clarifies terms of service following recent controversy, says it doesn't use its customer work to train AI

Adobe has been caught in a controversy recently about its new terms of service update for its Cloud service. Artists were getting angry to find out that reportedly, the new terms of service allowed Adobe to allegedly do what it wanted with its users' projects. Adobe then vaguely stated that the terms have always been this way in a statement to AppleInsider.

However, it wasn't enough to calm people down, and this initial statement said nothing about training AI and was pretty vague to appease minds. Then, Adobe issued a blog post with clarification on its terms. 

The blog post specifically says that Adobe does not train Firefly Gen AI models on customer content and that the company will never assume ownership of the work of a customer.

Also, the blog post indicates when access is needed for Adobe applications, listing scenarios such as opening and editing files, creating thumbnails, or a preview for sharing. Also, access is needed for cloud-based features such as Photoshop Neural Filters, Liquid Mode, or Remove Background. Also, Adobe will be monitoring (with tech or human) content stored on Adobe servers for illegal content (such as CSAM).

However, the statement has not calmed everyone down. There are talks on social media as reported by AppleInsider claiming that Adobe got caught with their hands in the cookie jar. Personally, I believe it's always essential to address uproar, especially now that everybody is semi-excited for AI and semi-scared. And especially when it comes to privacy.

