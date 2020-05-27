Check out LG's upcoming budget-friendly smartphone for AT&T
The most recent LG budget-friendly smartphone launched by AT&T, the Phoenix 4 is now available for purchase for just $40, although the price includes a $50 discount. So, it's no wonder that AT&T and LG plan to launch yet another Phoenix series phone this year.
There are no details about LG Phoenix 5's technical specifications yet, but judging by what the previous model brings to the table, we don't expect too much in terms of performance. Just to refresh everyone's memory, the LG Phoenix 4 sports a small 5-inch display, a main 8-megapixel camera, a 2,500 mAh battery, a 1.4GHz quad-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 425 processor, 2GB RAM and 16GB expandable storage.
The LG Phoenix 5 is probably going to offer similar feature, but it will probably improve on the current model by adding a larger display, a newer chipset, and two cameras. Hopefully, the amount of memory will be larger, but probably not by much.