Check out LG's upcoming budget-friendly smartphone for AT&T

AT&T is LG's bridge to US customers looking to buy cheap, reliable Android smartphones. The so-called Phoenix series is among the most affordable in the US and a great candidate for AT&T's Prepaid lineup.The most recent LG budget-friendly smartphone launched by AT&T, the Phoenix 4 is now available for purchase for just $40, although the price includes a $50 discount. So, it's no wonder that AT&T and LG plan to launch yet another Phoenix series phone this year.The phone you see in the low-res image above is the upcoming LG Phoenix 5. The device in the picture leaked by Evan Blass shows some major improvements over the previous model like the water-drop notch and the dual-camera on the back, but that's about all that's different compared with the Phoenix 4, at least on the outside.There are no details about LG Phoenix 5's technical specifications yet, but judging by what the previous model brings to the table, we don't expect too much in terms of performance. Just to refresh everyone's memory, the LG Phoenix 4 sports a small 5-inch display, a main 8-megapixel camera, a 2,500 mAh battery, a 1.4GHz quad-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 425 processor, 2GB RAM and 16GB expandable storage.The LG Phoenix 5 is probably going to offer similar feature, but it will probably improve on the current model by adding a larger display, a newer chipset, and two cameras. Hopefully, the amount of memory will be larger, but probably not by much.