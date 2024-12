AT&T and Verizon are withholding crucial information from over a million customers

Receive the latest AT&T news Subscribe By subscribing you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

The Salt Typhoon campaign is believed to have breached more than eight telecommunications companies and internet service providers in the US. It's suspected that the aging US communications system made it easy for Chinese hackers to break into these companies.



While metadata might not sound as sensitive as call audio and message text, it can still be of enormous value to intelligence services. Such data has apparently been used in the past to kill people

Telecom companies aren't notifying most customers impacted by the intrusion of their systems by Chinese hackers.Salt Typhoon, a hacker group believed to be associated with China’s Ministry of State Security, has reportedly been inside US networks for months and it still hasn't been expelled.A newreport says that AT&T and Verizon two companies that were hit the hardest by the hack , have only alerted customers whose call and text content was eavesdropped on. These customers constituted a relatively small number of victims, the vast majority of whom had their metadata stolen.Salt Typhoon hackers accessed metadata for over a million people, most in the Washington, D.C., area. Metadata is the data collected about phone calls and messages, such as the numbers of the participants, timing, and location information.Metadata doesn't contain conversation content and doesn't tie numbers to customers, but it can be valuable information for intelligence services who already know targets’ numbers. They can use the information to obtain someone's travel routes and figure out how different people are connected.The FBI is putting no pressure onandto notify customers whose metadata was accessed, and the two are unlikely to do so.