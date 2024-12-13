AT&T and Verizon are withholding crucial information from over a million customers

AT&T

While metadata might not sound as sensitive as call audio and message text, it can still be of enormous value to intelligence services. Such data has apparently been used in the past to kill peopleThe Salt Typhoon campaign is believed to have breached more than eight telecommunications companies and internet service providers in the US. It's suspected that the aging US communications system made it easy for Chinese hackers to break into these companies.Prominent US citizens, particularly politicians and government officials, are said to be the main target of the Salt Typhoon. The group reportedly accessed systems the government uses for lawful wiretapping requests. The campaigns of President-elect Donald Trump and Vice President-elect JD Vance are among those targeted.