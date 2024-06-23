A town has turned against T-Mobile due to its decision to build a tower "not safe" for residents

T-Mobile

According to the document, radio frequency expert, Frances Boschulte conducted an analysis that found that the RF emissions from the facility would be "at least 50.5 times below the applicable [FCC exposure] limit."signed a 25-year lease for the land where it wanted to build the tower in 2010 but decided to begin the work last year only, which is when it decided to submit an application to the planning board.When it filed an application in March, the company was asked by the board to consider other alternative sites, which, according to's legal counsel, was not a legal requirement.Despite that,did consider the alternate sites but it found that none of them were suitable for the purpose.has requested the court to declare that the planning board wrongly denied its application to build and operate the telecom facility and order it to grant the company the necessary permissions.