A new smart ring enters the scene claiming to be the lightest, yet most powerful one yet



The Oura Ring made its way to the 2023's top fitness trackers list. Rumors hint at Samsung developing its own smart ring— the Galaxy Ring. Adding to the competition, a new player, Circular, has entered the arena with its smart ring— the Circular Ring Slim.



Just recently, the French startup company Circular launched its first smart ring (via TNW). Circular claims to have crafted the world's thinnest, lightest, and most powerful tracker. Weighing a mere 2 grams and measuring only 2.2 mm in thickness, the Circular Ring Slim stands out in terms of design and dimensions. For comparison, the Oura Ring tips the scales between 4 to 6 grams.









Constructed from matte black bead-blasted aluminum and carbon fiber, the Circular Ring Slim is available in 8 sizes. It boasts water resistance suitable for light exposure, such as showering or washing hands.





In the health analysis realm, this smart ring evaluates seven biometrics and 142 derived markers using an array of sensors, including infrared LED sensors, a 3-axis accelerometer, a surface temperature sensor, and more.



Employing photo-plethysmo-graphy (PPG) technology, which combines green, red, and infrared LED light wavelengths, it captures vital health metrics ranging from heart and respiratory rates to blood oxygen levels.



Employing photo-plethysmo-graphy (PPG) technology, which combines green, red, and infrared LED light wavelengths, it captures vital health metrics ranging from heart and respiratory rates to blood oxygen levels. As night falls, the Circular Ring Slim transitions to monitoring sleep quality indicators like REM cycles and wake times. Sensors also track temperature variations, offering insights into immune system health and potential illness symptoms.

How do you access your data?



All readings are transmitted to Kira+, Circular's AI assistant. Kira+ converts the data into insights and advice, interacting with users during calibration to understand their habits. The app, where data is stored, is free and compatible with iOS and Android.







The Circular Ring Slim allows users to monitor various health metrics, including blood oxygenation levels, heart rate variability, temperature variation, breathing rate, steps, stress levels, and sleep cycles. Claiming to provide 15 times more health data than competing trackers, it collects data every two minutes.



The Circular Ring Slim also has a new haptic navigation, which allows users to tap inputs on the Circular Ring Slim to select various functions. Haptic vibrations offer feedback and alerts, enhancing features like an alarm clock that wakes users at optimal times in their sleep cycles.



With up to 5 days of battery life on a single charge (claimed to fully charge in 45 minutes) and the ability to store data for up to 20 days, the Circular Ring Slim is available for pre-order at a discounted price of $245. Shipments will commence on December 15, after which the device will be priced at $275.



In addition to the Circular Ring Slim, Circular offers a Pro version, which is heavier but with added features, longer battery life, a stainless steel build, and a choice of four finishes.

