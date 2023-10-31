A handy Chrome feature that almost came to Android is rolling out to iPhone





9to5Google Asnotes, the Android and iOS versions of Chrome are already quite different and now, Google has added another differentiating factor.





iPhone users now have the option of moving the Chrome address bar to the bottom of the display for ease of reach. Google says it was a highly requested feature . It was borne out of a desire to be comfortably able to type in the address bar based on the size of your hands or device.









In short, given that phones are getting bigger and no one seems to want small phones , some users may find it uncomfortable to reach the address bar. Those who didn't ask for this feature can simply keep their address bar at its default top position.





To shift the address bar to the bottom of the screen, just long-press on it and then tap on "Move address bar to bottom." You may also go to the Settings menu and select "address bar" to relocate it to a new spot.





On the iPhone's built-in Safari browser, the address bar is at the bottom, so it could be that Google is also letting iOS users move the address bar to the bottom to make it easier for them to switch to its browser.





Regardless, most users will appreciate having this option and Android users with big phones might not take this announcement well. The feature almost came to Android users first as Google tested it from 2016 to 2018 but it somehow got scraped.

Companies sometimes do strange things. For instance, Surface Duo users are often the last in line to get new Microsoft features. And now, Google has done something similar by rolling out a new Chrome feature to only iPhone owners, for the time being at least.