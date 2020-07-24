A challenge! Try going out without taking your phone, then share with us how it went
Leave your phone behind for a day
It would be an interesting personal experiment, and you'll likely learn a lot about yourself at the end of the day. You may even surprise yourself, if it turns out you ended up having a good time without your phone, by relying entirely on yourself.
What leaving my phone behind felt like
I ended up forgetting my phone recently, and I seemingly definitely needed it, as I had a full, long day planned on it. I would visit certain locations on foot, meet up with friends, have a few drinks, then go to the store to do some shopping before coming back home.
Exploring without a map
I adapted to the "old ways" of navigating pretty quickly, and had fun exploring the fairly new city I was in, on my own and without a map. Normally I'd miss so much of my surroundings when I'm focusing on Google Maps.
Meeting up with friends without calling or texting
We all met, and I asked everyone to do what I inadvertently did and keep phone usage to a minimum so we can actually talk and fully enjoy the rest of the day.
Buying groceries without a list
Then I did something incredible and unthinkable – I actually used my own brain to remember the grocery list. And as it turned out, I did remember everything I had to get.
The only thing I missed when I didn't have my phone
And this is subjective, probably not everyone cares about preserving memories like this, or you have better memory than I do. And you may miss something else from your phone. As for me, aside from missing the camera once or twice, I got to focus on the real world around me, and use my own brain for things I normally rely on my phone for. So it was a fun experiment.
It definitely feels like an accomplishment nowadays, to spend a day without a smartphone in your pocket, as we're so used to the conveniences we get from phones.
Take on this challenge and let us know how it went!
Feel free to take on this challenge during the weekend – leave the phone behind for a day – and let us know how you did and what you missed, if anything. Also share this challenge with friends who could benefit from it! Did you end up not missing your phone after a while, or did you discover that you're completely dependent on it?