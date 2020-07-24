A challenge! Try going out without taking your phone, then share with us how it went

Leave your phone behind for a day

What leaving my phone behind felt like





Exploring without a map





Meeting up with friends without calling or texting







We all met, and I asked everyone to do what I inadvertently did and keep phone usage to a minimum so we can actually talk and fully enjoy the rest of the day.



Buying groceries without a list





Then I did something incredible and unthinkable – I actually used my own brain to remember the grocery list. And as it turned out, I did remember everything I had to get.



The only thing I missed when I didn't have my phone





And this is subjective, probably not everyone cares about preserving memories like this, or you have better memory than I do. And you may miss something else from your phone. As for me, aside from missing the camera once or twice, I got to focus on the real world around me, and use my own brain for things I normally rely on my phone for. So it was a fun experiment.



It definitely feels like an accomplishment nowadays, to spend a day without a smartphone in your pocket, as we're so used to the conveniences we get from phones.



Take on this challenge and let us know how it went!

