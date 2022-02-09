 Check out the official videos for the 5G Galaxy S22 Ultra and the Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra - PhoneArena

Samsung Android 5G

Check out the official videos for the 5G Galaxy S22 Ultra and the Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra

Alan Friedman
By @wolfcallsputs
0
Check out the official videos for the 5G Galaxy S22 Ultra and the Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra
So the shouting and yelling are done until the next year. Samsung has introduced the Galaxy S22 series including the Galaxy S22 Ultra which does indeed resemble a Galaxy Note model with its S Pen housing and the inclusion of the digital writing instrument in the box. The squared-off corners are another design cue taken from the Galaxy Note.

Samsung has released three videos starring the Galaxy S22 Ultra including the official introduction video which times in at 3 minutes and 26 seconds. That is too long to be used as a television commercial without some serious splice work. Still, it could be played as is in a movie theater.

Samsung promotes the Galaxy S22 Ultra with three new videos


According to Samsung, this model is "the epic standard of smartphones." The video mentions the 4nm chipset inside the device (both the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC, and the Exynos 2200 are manufactured by Samsung Foundry using its 4nm process node), and the long-lasting battery that keeps the phone running for over a day using the 45W fast charger (that can be purchased separately).

The video shows off the Galaxy S22 Ultra's Nightography feature designed to help a user capture videos and photographs during the night. And Sammy adds that it has something "Note-worthy" (nice pun) to reveal that the S Pen can mark up live Google Duo video chats. after the long night, the battery still has 42% of its juice remaining.

The video mentions the handset's 108MP camera sensor and the extremely bright display that can allow you to view the screen even on particularly bright days. According to Samsung, the Galaxy S22 Ultra breaks all the rules of what a smartphone can do.


More likely to be seen on television as soon as tonight is a 35-second video titled Galaxy S22 Ultra: The Epic Standard. This video starts by discussing Nightography and how it helps you "break the rules of light."  With the 4nm chipset (regardless of which one is in your model), you are breaking the rules of power. 

This ad says "Pre-order now," which leads us to believe that your Wednesday evening television shows might feature this spot.


The next video runs for two minutes and could be edited down to 60 seconds. Titled Galaxy S22 Ultra Official film: Unveiling, the video presents a concept of the Galaxy S22 Ultra as a spacecraft hovering above the earth. All three ads will give both enthusiasts and consumers an incentive to give the Galaxy S22 Ultra a look-see this year.


And lastly, Samsung released a video for the new Galaxy Tab S8 tablet that it also introduced today. At 14.6-inches, the Galaxy Tab S8 sports Samsung's largest tablet display ever. It also is Samsung's thinnest and toughest tablet yet, built with lightweight Armor aluminum.

The Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra stars in its own video


Powered by the 4nm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, this tablet is going to scream. Not only is there a dual front-facing camera setup, first for a Samsung tablet, but Auto framing also keeps the subject at the front and center of video chats. The display also refreshes 120 times per second for buttery smooth scrolling and transitions.

Add the fastest S Pen ever offered by Samsung, and you have a tablet that can help you through both work and play during the pandemic. The tablet also is powerful enough for you to use it for pro-grade video editing.


Samsung has done a wonderful job with these videos, especially showing why you might want to consider purchasing the Galaxy S22 Ultra and Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra  to replace your current smartphone and tablet. If Samsung adds any more videos related to the Unpacked event it held today, we will add them to the current clips found above.

