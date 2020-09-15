5 Special Edition phones you can buy right now

#2 OnePlus 7T McLaren Edition



McLaren fans out there had to wait quite a long time before their favorite Formula 1 team got up to speed. Real fans support their idols in hardship and troubled times too, so this OnePlus 7T McLaren Edition is another great way to show that you believe in the legendary British team. Or you may simply like their sports cars (not a surprise - the P1 is amazing). The OnePlus 7T McLaren Edition is already a rarity, but there's a renewed option on Amazon, worth the look.





#3 Oppo Find X2 Pro 5G Lamborghini Edition

When it comes to supercars, Lamborghini is one of the most recognized and loved car manufacturers. Every boy with any interest in cars whatsoever used to have a Lambo posted on the wall in his room. There were some Lamborghini-inspired phones throughout the years but the reality is that if you want to state your super-car obsession to the world, there’s only one real option now, and it costs an arm and a leg.



We're talking about the Oppo Find X2 Pro 5G smartphone. It's a beast of a device by itself (every modern piece of smartphone technology is present), but the Lamborghini treatment has made it even more sought after. Which leads us to its cosmic price. Maybe the single unit left in stock has something to do with it. You can try to look for a second-hand one, or wait for a deal to pop-up.





#4 Samsung Galaxy S20+ 5G BTS Edition

The Samsung The Samsung Galaxy S20+ is one of the most interesting flagship phones this year, and if you happen to like Korean pop, you’re in for a treat. The Samsung Galaxy S20 + 5G BTS Edition is at a discounted price right now, so you have to act fast. Symbolizing love and unity, the Galaxy S20+ 5G BTS Edition is coated in a dreamy Haze Purple. This Limited Edition phone is also complete with live wallpaper, 7 collectible BTS photo cards, unique stickers, an inspiring lock screen, and more. We won’t judge your tastes in music and besides, it’s always great to stand out from the crowd with a Limited Edition phone.



