Great Moto G Stylus deal on Amazon!

The iPhone 17's cutting-edge 2nm chip could enter trial production next week by TSMC

By
1comment
The iPhone 17's cutting-edge 2nm chip could enter trial production next week by TSMC
In an unexpected move, TSMC – that's short for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (and Apple's main chipmaker) – could start the trial production of the 2nm chipset that's believed to animate the iPhone 17.

Are you getting ready for the iPhone 17 line? Yes, that's more than a year from now (and we'll have to deal with the iPhone 16 first), but the iPhone 17 sounds particularly interesting because of this 2nm chipset.

Chipsets, or SoC, are incredibly important. This is what drives your phone, in a nutshell.

SoC, or System-on-Chip, combines all or most components of a computer or other electronic system onto a single chip. It includes a central processing unit (CPU), memory interfaces (for RAM, ROM), input/output devices interface, and often other features such as a graphics processing unit (GPU), a communications module (e.g., Wi-Fi, Bluetooth), and more.

You may have stumbled upon the term "a 4nm chip", or a "a 3nm chip".

In the context of SoC technology for smartphones and tablets, "nm" (nanometer) refers to the size of components on the chip, such as transistors. One nanometer equals one billionth of a meter – you know that already! This is an incredibly small scale, and every tech component that small should be respected. Smaller nm technology allows for more efficient and powerful chips by packing more transistors into a smaller space.

So, if a chip is manufactured using a 7nm process, it means that the key components (like transistors) on that chip are as small as 7 nanometers in size. As nm technology advances (e.g., from 7nm to 5nm), chips become more powerful and more energy-efficient, contributing to improved performance in mobile phones.

The 2nm chip that's believed to be found in the iPhone 17 line is to be made by TSMC, as pointed above.

Its testing phase production was expected to be at a later point in time, but now, there are reports that this is bound to happen in the very near future – possibly, in the next week!

Recommended Stories
A report from Gizmochina (a site with a focus on Chinese smartphones) cites the Korean ETNEWS and it's (machine translated) article which states:

Taiwanese semiconductor foundry TSMC will begin trial production next week ahead of mass production of the 2 nanometer (nm) process next year.

Initially, trial production was slated for the fourth quarter (October or later). The accelerated timeline is seen as a strategic move to ensure a stable yield rate ahead of mass production. For context, trial production involves testing the planned production processes before full-scale manufacturing begins.

The trial runs will take place at TSMC’s Baoshan facility in northern Taiwan, where the necessary equipment for 2nm chip production was installed during the second quarter.

Currently, the iPhone 15 Pro features the A17 Pro chipset, which uses TSMC’s 3nm process.

It's believed that Apple has secured the entire production capacity of TSMC’s 3nm chips for its A17 Pro and M3 chips, and might do the same for the 2nm chips.

Less than a month ago, Samsung also announced that it's joining the 2nm fiesta.

Samsung's new 2nm process node, SF2Z, is expected to enter mass production in 2027. It should incorporate a backside power delivery network (BSPDN), which enhances power, performance, and area (PPA) and also reduces voltage drop. PPA are the three variables used in deciding how to optimize semiconductor designs.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/334-200/sebastian-square.jpg
Sebastian Pier Junior Tech News Writer
Sebastian, a veteran of a tech writer with over 15 years of experience in media and marketing, blends his lifelong fascination with writing and technology to provide valuable insights into the realm of mobile devices. Embracing the evolution from PCs to smartphones, he harbors a special appreciation for the Google Pixel line due to their superior camera capabilities. Known for his engaging storytelling style, sprinkled with rich literary and film references, Sebastian critically explores the impact of technology on society, while also perpetually seeking out the next great tech deal, making him a distinct and relatable voice in the tech world.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

T-Mobile subscribers have another reason to be happy on 4th of July as SpaceX delivers exciting news
T-Mobile subscribers have another reason to be happy on 4th of July as SpaceX delivers exciting news
Millions of cell numbers are stolen after a popular iOS/Android 2FA app is hacked
Millions of cell numbers are stolen after a popular iOS/Android 2FA app is hacked
T-Mobile stores across the country have already received the next sporty freebie for customers
T-Mobile stores across the country have already received the next sporty freebie for customers
T-Mobile subscribers might be shocked after learning about its new achievement
T-Mobile subscribers might be shocked after learning about its new achievement
You might want to change all of your passwords after this record setting leak was announced
You might want to change all of your passwords after this record setting leak was announced
Updates to a Google website reveal Fuchsia OS will come to Android devices soon
Updates to a Google website reveal Fuchsia OS will come to Android devices soon

Latest News

Motorola's new Razr 2024 and Razr+ 2024 are now available for pre-order in the US; save on one today
Motorola's new Razr 2024 and Razr+ 2024 are now available for pre-order in the US; save on one today
After nearly 16 million fraudulent calls were made, the FCC might shut down this telco
After nearly 16 million fraudulent calls were made, the FCC might shut down this telco
You've got less than 24 hours to act on this top Galaxy Tab S9 FE+ deal at Best Buy
You've got less than 24 hours to act on this top Galaxy Tab S9 FE+ deal at Best Buy
So, the Galaxy Z Fold 6 Slim (a.k.a. Ultra) is not happening, is it?
So, the Galaxy Z Fold 6 Slim (a.k.a. Ultra) is not happening, is it?
OnePlus is reportedly taking mid-range smartphone batteries to a new level
OnePlus is reportedly taking mid-range smartphone batteries to a new level
The Windows-powered Surface Pro 9 is deeply discounted at Best Buy once again
The Windows-powered Surface Pro 9 is deeply discounted at Best Buy once again
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless