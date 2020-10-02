26 more phones support Google's AR based platform; is your phone one of them?
ARCore is Google's Augmented Reality platform used by developers to create AR experiences for iOS and Android users. ARCore has three major capabilities that help layer virtual content over real-life images sourced from the cameras on your phone. These capabilities include Motion Tracking which allows the phone to figure out where it is in relation to the world. With Environmental understanding, the phone can determine the size and location of all types of surfaces including the ground, walls, and even a kitchen table. And with Light estimation, the phone can estimate the current lighting conditions of the nearby environment.
- Asus ROG Phone III
- Nokia 8.3 5G
- Infinix Mobile Zero 8
- LG K71
- moto g⁹ play
- motorola one 5G
- motorola one fusion+
- OnePlus Nord
- Oppo Reno4 4G
- realme 7
- realme 7 Pro
- realme X3 Super Zoom
- Samsung Galaxy Z Fold2 5G
- Samsung Galaxy M51
- Samsung Galaxy S20 Fan Edition
- Samsung Galaxy Tab Active 3
- Samsung Galaxy Tab S7
- Samsung Galaxy Tab S7+
- Tecno Camon 16 Premier
- Tecno Camon 16 Pro
- Vivo V17
- Vivo X23
- Vivo X50e 5G
- Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite
- Xiaomi POCO M2 Pro
- Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro
Augmented Reality is one of the exciting features we expect to see more and more of on our handsets. Just the other day we told you that Google had made some improvements to the AR Live View feature on Google Maps; this allows those walking in certain cities to see the Google Maps UI overlaid on a real-world view sourced from the user's selfie camera.