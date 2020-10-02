26 more phones support Google's AR based platform; is your phone one of them?

Environmental understanding

ARCore is Google's Augmented Reality platform used by developers to create AR experiences for iOS and Android users. ARCore has three major capabilities that help layer virtual content over real-life images sourced from the cameras on your phone. These capabilities includewhich allows the phone to figure out where it is in relation to the world. With, the phone can determine the size and location of all types of surfaces including the ground, walls, and even a kitchen table. And with Light estimation, the phone can estimate the current lighting conditions of the nearby environment.