2020 iPhone SE Product Red proceeds will support COVID-19 relief efforts
This is to continue until the end of the year and includes a wide range of Product Red Apple devices and accessories, from iPhones, iPhone and iPad cases, to Apple Watch bands and more. But most notably, the campaign will include the upcoming iPhone SE model's red color variant.
Red itself is a brand that gets licensed to many businesses interested in supporting its goals of raising funds and awareness towards the elimination of HIV/AIDS in several African countries. It's licensed to partners such as Nike, The Coca-Cola Company, Starbucks, Converse, Electronic Arts, Gap, Armani, and of course, Apple, among many others. After licensing it, each partner creates products with the Product Red logo, with up to 50% of the profits gained through sales of said product going to The Global Fund to Fight AIDS, Tuberculosis and Malaria.
In a late 2018 tweet by Red, it was announced that Apple has helped raise $200 million, with 100% of that going towards ending AIDS. The company also thanked everybody who bought Apple Product Red devices and accessories.
Apple has been active in efforts to relieve the impact of coronavirus since the outbreak started, with a donation of $15 million to various groups fighting COVID-19 in the US and internationally. Apple CEO Tim Cook also shared on Twitter about the donation of 10 million masks for the US, plus "millions more" for struggling regions in Europe. Cook has also shown support towards China during the difficult times, with an additional Apple donation going towards six hospitals in the region of Hubei, in the amount of roughly $7 million.