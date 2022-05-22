 2-year-old ordered 31 McDonald's burgers on mom's phone; appears to have zero regrets - PhoneArena
2-year-old ordered 31 McDonald's burgers on mom's phone; appears to have zero regrets

A 2-years old used his mom's phone to order no less than 31 McDonald's cheeseburgers, reports CNN

The Texan mom posted a picture of the little bugger and the 31 burgers and revealed that he got them through the DoorDash food delivery app.

I have 31 free cheeseburgers from McDonald’s if anyone is interested. Apparently my 2 yr old knows how to order doordash.

Talking to CNN, Kelsey Golden, who works for a school, said that while she was transferring some images from her phone to her computer, her 2-year-old son Barrett took the handset from her.

Normally, the toddler likes to see his reflection in the phone's camera, but this time around, the tot was acting differently, pressing the display and swinging the phone around. 

Shortly afterward, Golden got a notification that her DoorDash order was taking longer than usual. This was surprising, as she had not ordered anything for her two older school-going kids that day. 

Everything got clear when a car stopped in front of her house and gave her a big McDonald's bag with 31 burgers. That's when it hit her that Barret may have placed the order. The suspicion was confirmed when she checked her phone.

Since Golden's family is not a big fan of cheeseburgers, she gave them away for free. Barrett's adventure cost her $91.70, which included the 25 percent tip.

The post went viral and Barrett was invited by McDonald's, where he met the company mascots and ate some nuggets.

Incidents like this are not unheard of. Little kids often accidentally order things while playing with phones, and if you have got kids at home and want to avoid this happening to you, it's best to put parental controls on your phone. For instance, you can set your phone to require a password to make purchases. If you own an iPhone, you can set Apple Pay as the default payment method, which uses Face ID to authenticate purchases. 
