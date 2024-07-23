A truly fresh wallpaper selection
Greenify your wallpaper! That's a nice suggestion from Xiaomi and their sub-brand Redmi!
It's the summer (well, at least here in the Northern Hemisphere) and it's a hot one: why not bring back some of that Spring freshness on our phones?
Xiaomi releases sixteen free to download wallpapers from three different artists. The pictures are all united around the green tone and theme: however, they're very different from each other. There are some landscapes, some macro photos, some animals, and plants.
You see, the Redmi Note 13 Pro debuted in three colors:
In the recent weeks, another variant popped up:

- Olive Green
Well, it's obvious that a phone in Olive Green deserves a green wallpaper, but you could give those wallpapers a try and see how they'll look on your screen.
Xiaomi releases these as a compliment to their Redmi Note 13 Pro – this mid-ranger offers a capable 200MP main camera, a potent Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 processor, and a big and sharp 6.7-inch display.
You see, the Redmi Note 13 Pro debuted in three colors:
- Midnight Black
- Aurora Purple
- Ocean Teal
In the recent weeks, another variant popped up:
- Olive Green
Well, it's obvious that a phone in Olive Green deserves a green wallpaper, but you could give those wallpapers a try and see how they'll look on your screen.
Alejandro Jaldo
Alejandro Jaldo is skilled in capturing humanistic images, but this time he ventured into the marvelous landscapes of nature with Redmi Note 13 Pro 5G. His pictures convey the rich interplay of colors among flowers, as well as the grandeur where the sea meets the sky.
Image credit - Alejandro Jaldo and Xiaomi
Alexandre Wawrzyniak
Alexandre is known for his expertise in capturing black-and-white silhouette portraits of people, but this time he visited a farm and photographed adorable lambs.
Image credit - Alexandre Wawrzyniak and Xiaomi
Sylvain Terret
These are wallpapers from the jungle, captured with Redmi Note 13 Pro 5G. This collection showcases the landscapes of the jungle and the intricacy of its plants. Sylvain enhanced the texture of the images using his signature color grading.
Image credit - Sylvain Terret and Xiaomi
Alexandre Wawrzyniak (another set)
This is another series of works by Alexandre, featuring a vast, grassy plain adorned with colorful wildflowers, set against a backdrop of a serene blue sky and fluffy white clouds, with a charming small wooden cabin nestled in the landscape.
Image credit - Alexandre Wawrzyniak and Xiaomi
As stated above, you can check out the wallpapers by following this link.
