A truly fresh wallpaper selection

By
0comments
16 free wallpapers that will bring a green peace to your phone
Greenify your wallpaper! That's a nice suggestion from Xiaomi and their sub-brand Redmi!

It's the summer (well, at least here in the Northern Hemisphere) and it's a hot one: why not bring back some of that Spring freshness on our phones?

Xiaomi releases sixteen free to download wallpapers from three different artists. The pictures are all united around the green tone and theme: however, they're very different from each other. There are some landscapes, some macro photos, some animals, and plants.

Xiaomi releases these as a compliment to their Redmi Note 13 Pro – this mid-ranger offers a capable 200MP main camera, a potent Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 processor, and a big and sharp 6.7-inch display.

You see, the Redmi Note 13 Pro debuted in three colors:

  • Midnight Black
  • Aurora Purple
  • Ocean Teal

In the recent weeks, another variant popped up:

  • Olive Green

Well, it's obvious that a phone in Olive Green deserves a green wallpaper, but you could give those wallpapers a try and see how they'll look on your screen.

Alejandro Jaldo


Alejandro Jaldo is skilled in capturing humanistic images, but this time he ventured into the marvelous landscapes of nature with Redmi Note 13 Pro 5G. His pictures convey the rich interplay of colors among flowers, as well as the grandeur where the sea meets the sky.



Alexandre Wawrzyniak


Alexandre is known for his expertise in capturing black-and-white silhouette portraits of people, but this time he visited a farm and photographed adorable lambs.



Sylvain Terret


These are wallpapers from the jungle, captured with Redmi Note 13 Pro 5G. This collection showcases the landscapes of the jungle and the intricacy of its plants. Sylvain enhanced the texture of the images using his signature color grading.

Image credit - Sylvain Terret and Xiaomi - 16 free wallpapers that will bring a green peace to your phone
Image credit - Sylvain Terret and Xiaomi


Alexandre Wawrzyniak (another set)


This is another series of works by Alexandre, featuring a vast, grassy plain adorned with colorful wildflowers, set against a backdrop of a serene blue sky and fluffy white clouds, with a charming small wooden cabin nestled in the landscape.



As stated above, you can check out the wallpapers by following this link.
Sebastian Pier Junior Tech News Writer
Sebastian, a veteran of a tech writer with over 15 years of experience in media and marketing, blends his lifelong fascination with writing and technology to provide valuable insights into the realm of mobile devices. Embracing the evolution from PCs to smartphones, he harbors a special appreciation for the Google Pixel line due to their superior camera capabilities. Known for his engaging storytelling style, sprinkled with rich literary and film references, Sebastian critically explores the impact of technology on society, while also perpetually seeking out the next great tech deal, making him a distinct and relatable voice in the tech world.

FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless