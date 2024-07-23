A truly fresh wallpaper selection

Greenify your wallpaper!

Redmi Note 13 Pro

Redmi Note 13 Pro 5G

Sylvain Terret

Redmi Note 13 Pro 5G

Alexandre Wawrzyniak (another set)

These are wallpapers from the jungle, captured with. This collection showcases the landscapes of the jungle and the intricacy of its plants. Sylvain enhanced the texture of the images using his signature color grading.This is another series of works by Alexandre, featuring a vast, grassy plain adorned with colorful wildflowers, set against a backdrop of a serene blue sky and fluffy white clouds, with a charming small wooden cabin nestled in the landscape.